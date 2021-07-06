Brian Regan, July 14

Wednesday, July 14, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Currently enjoying a nationwide tour mere months after the debut of his Netflix comedy special On the Rocks, standup sensation Brian Regan brings his quick-witted talents to Davenport's Adler Theatre on July 14, headlining a night that's sure to prove why Vanity Fair proclaimed him “the funniest standup alive,” and Entertainment Weekly deemed him “your favorite comedian's favorite comedian.”

A standup comedian esteemed for his observational, sarcastic, and self-deprecating humor, Regan is known for incorporating body language and facial expressions into his act, and his performances generally refrain from profanity, as well as taboo subject matter. Regan's material typically covers everyday events, such as shipping a package with UPS, mortgages, and visits to the optometrist, and although he does not define himself as youth-oriented, Regan makes frequent references to childhood, including little-league baseball, grade-school spelling bees, and science projects.

Regan started out doing standup comedy in the 1980s and made his television debut on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1991. Regan subsequently released his first standup album, Brian Regan: Live, in 1997, and has performed on various talk shows including The Dennis Miller Show, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He has since gained acclaim among fans and comedians, selling out nationwide tours and continuing to release comedy albums. In 2014, Regan made his film debut with an appearance in Chris Rock's 2014 comedy Top Five, and from 2017 to 2020, he starred in Peter Farrelly's Amazon Prime comedy series Loudermilk. He has appeared twice on Jerry Seinfeld's show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, has released four Netflix comedy specials including February's On the Rocks, and, in 2018, Regan's sketch-comedy series Standup and Away! with Brian Regan – a program produced by Seinfeld – was released on Netflix. Regan's notable touring spots, meanwhile, have included such renowned venues such as the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, the Leicester Square Theatre, the Red Rocks Amphitheater. and Radio City Music Hall.

Brian Regan brings his national tour to Davenport on July 14, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $39-59, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheare.com.