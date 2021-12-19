Broadway Trivia Night, December 28

Tuesday, December 28, 7 p.m.

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA

They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway, and Bettendorf's The Tangled Wood is inviting bright fans of the Great White Way to the venue's Broadway Trivia Night on December 28, a celebration of all things theatrical in which patrons can share their stage knowledge and compete for house-cash prizes.

Broadly defined, Broadway is the New York City locale where theatrical performances are presented in 41 professional theatres located in the Theatre District and the Lincoln Center in midtown Manhattan. Taken together, Broadway and London's West End represent the highest commercial level of live theatre in the English-speaking world. While the Broadway thoroughfare itself is eponymous with the district and its collection of theaters, and it is also closely identified with Times Square, only three of the 41 theatres are located on Broadway itself: the Broadway Theatre, the Palace Theatre, and the Winter Garden Theatre. The rest are located on the numbered cross streets extending from the Nederlander Theatre one block south of Times Square on West 41st Street, north along either side of Broadway to 53rd Street, as well as the Vivian Beaumont Theater, at Lincoln Center on West 65th Street. While exceptions exist, the term "Broadway theatre" is generally reserved for venues with a seating capacity of at least 500 people. Smaller theaters are referred to as off-Broadway (regardless of actual location), while very small venues housing fewer than 100 patrons are called off-off-Broadway, a term that can also apply to non-commercial or avant-garde theatre, or productions held outside of traditional theatre venues.

As of December 19, 2021, Broadway longest-running show was the musical The Phantom of the Opera, which opened in 1988, is currently running at the Majestic Theatre, and has thus far played 13,429 performances. Following that Andrew Lloyd Webber smash, the rest of Broadway's top 10 biggest hits in history are: the 1996 revival of Chicago (9,788 performances); The Lion King (9,411); Cats (7.485); Wicked (6,942); Les Misérables (6,680); A Chorus Line (6,137); Oh! Calcutta! (5,959); Mamma Mia! (5, 758); and Beauty & the Beast (5,461). Life with Father, which played in New York from 1939 to 1947, is Broadway's longest-running straight play, with 3,224 performances. Broadway productions are also the only theatrical works eligible for Tony Awards. The musical Hamilton currently holds the record for the most nominations (16 in 13 categories), The Producers is the musical with the most wins (12), and The Coast of Utopia is the straight play with the most wins (seven). This past year, Slave Play became the most-nominated straight play of all time with 12 nods, but lost all of them, tying the show with Mean Girls and The Scottsboro Boys as the Broadway productions with the most nominations and zero victories.

Broadway Trivia Night begins at 7 p.m. on December 28, participation is free for the all-ages event, and house-cash prizes will be awarded. For more information on the evening, call (563)949-1000 and visit TheTangledWood.com.