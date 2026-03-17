“Caged Aggression XLI: March to Glory,” March 27 and 28

Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

Davenport RiverCenter, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Delivering a two-night mega-event that will also be broadcast on pay-per-view, the mixed-martial-arts spectacle Caged Aggression XLI: March to Glory will take place at the Davenport RiverCenter on March 27 and 28, with more than two dozen supremely talented MMA greats facing off in the nightly battles.

Caged Aggression events are the premier MMA experience featuring state of the art sound and lighting, official countdown trailers, live graphics and presentation, incredible match ups, and a presentation and production like no other. This one-of-a-kind event will feature amateur and professional bouts both nights including multiple championship title fights.

Both nights of the latest Caged Aggression will be hosted by Quad Cities podcaster and filmmaker Jason Bermas, and on Friday, he'll be joined by special guest commentator Jens “Lil Evil” Pulver, a UFC Hall of Famer. The bouts on March 27 will boast: Julius Martin vs. Josue Contreras; Coy Deboer vs. Maddox Jackson; Joel Dudley vs. Tyler Meyers; Jacob McLeod vs. Talan Rodney; Levi Dunn vs. Tanner Collins; Robert Abel vs. Josh Farrance Jr.; Taylor Fleetwood vs. Callyn Bishop; Abimael Martinez vs. Mark Anthony; Cale Roelofsen vs. Carlos Gutierrez; Chad Hinton vs. Andres Lugo Jr.; Brock Hamer vs. Nico Jefferson; and Kyven Gadson vs. Adam Burdock.

On Saturday, alongside host Bermas, special guest commentary will be provided by the UFC's five-time heavyweight champion Tim “The Maniac” Sylvia. The scheduled matchups on March 28 include: Sam Tynan vs. Caleb Grove; Lavonn Johnson vs. Angel Ponce; Isaiah Lavanway vs. Kyle Dreifurst; Mathias Jaramillo vs. Levi Smith; Carlos Valdivia vs. Daylan Ellington; Garren Lucas vs. Ayden Golden; Misael Monarrez vs. Austin Cloe; Angel Cortez vs. Cyrus Mathes; Gavin Vervelde vs. Stevo Morris; Javier Ames vs. Jordan Clark; and Kegan Gennrich vs. Austin Hubbard.

The national Caged Aggression XLI: March to Glory event will take place in the Davenport RiverCenter on March 27 and 28, with admission to the 7:30 p.m. matches $45-100, and tickets are available by visiting DavenportLive.com/the-rivercenter.