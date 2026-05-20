“Called to Reckon: Replacing History & Reclaiming Mission at a Midwestern College” Discussion, June 2

Tuesday, June 2, 6:30 p.m.

Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

Presenting a panel discussion on the new Jane E. Simonsen book about Rock Island's Augustana College, the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch, on June 2, hosts a talk on the fascinating nonfiction Called to Reckon: Replacing History & Reclaiming Mission at a Midwestern College.

As detailed in the book's official synopsis: "Augustana College, a predominantly white institution in Rock Island, Illinois, was founded by Swedish Lutheran settlers with a mission to educate for the common good and 'serve the neighbor so that all may flourish.' This collection – written by historians, alumnae, diversity leaders, and religion scholars – reveals the stories of those who have held the college accountable to its foundational mission.

"Drawing from archival research and interviews with students, staff, faculty, administrators, and community members, Called to Reckon weaves together issues of race, indigeneity, sexuality, religion, and belonging, linking past conflicts to present-day challenges. The essays examine the 'town and gown' dynamic, exploring tensions between the college and its more diverse surrounding community. Other contributors recount key moments in the growing presence and power of Black students on campus from 1925 to 1975, placed in the context of African and African American history. A chapter documents the history of Latinos/x Unidos, while another essay demonstrates how queer members of the Augustana community helped reshape the campus in the post-Stonewall era.

"By placing Augustana’s history in conversation with broader movements, this book offers a rich, critical perspective on the liberal arts tradition itself. It makes a key contribution to the growing field of whiteness studies, particularly in the understudied Midwest, and is an essential read for anyone committed to understanding how educational institutions can move toward justice – not just in aspiration, but in action. Useful for faculty, administrators, staff, and trustees alike, Called to Reckon challenges all of higher education to live up to its highest ideals."

The panel discussion on Called to Reckon: Replacing History & Reclaiming Mission at a Midwestern College will be held at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch on June 2, participation in the 6:30 p.m. event in Meeting Room A is free, and the program is intended for ages 19 and older. For more information, call (563)326-7832 and visit DavenportLibrary.com.