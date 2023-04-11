Chad Daniels, April 27

Thursday, April 27, 6:30 & 9 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

With close to a billion streams of his seven albums making him one of the most listened-to comedians of all time, touring standup Chad Daniels will headline two performances at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on April 27, the famed funnyman one of only 13 comics to be featured on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and his Footprints on the Moon the most-streamed comedy album of 2017.

Described by Vulture magazine, in 2020, as "one of the great unsung American comedians right now, who has some of the best stuff about being a dad out there," native Minnesotan Daniels started performing standup at an open-mic night at Minneapolis' ACME Comedy Company in 1998, where his performances earned him a job as house emcee at the comedy club Westward Ho in Grand Forks, North Dakota, hosting six shows a week from 1998 to 1999. In 2003, Daniels was a finalist in Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots competition, and six years later, he was named Artist of the Year in comedy by Minneapolis' alt-weekly City Pages, which said "Plenty of comics have jokes about marriage and children, but few speak about the experience with such uncompromising honesty." Since then, Daniels has toured extensively in the U.S. and across the world. In 2012, he won the $10,000 grand prize at the Gilda's LaughFest competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Daniels also performed at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, the Limestone Comedy Festival, the Akumal Comedy Festival, the World Comedy Festival, and the Aspen Comedy Festival, where he won the Comic's Comic Award.

The host of a weekly podcast, Middle of Somewhere, with fellow comedian Cy Amundson, Daniels has released seven albums to date: three with Stand Up! Records, three with 800 Pound Gorilla Records, and his self-produced debut. Richard Lanoie of The Serious Comedy Site called Daniels "a smart, funny, surprising stand-up whose comedy will stand the test of time." He and Brett Watson both named Daniels' You’re The Best in the Web site's top-10 comedy albums of 2012, with Lanoie called it "a superb, brilliant, smart, very funny, original album." Reviewing the comedian's Natural Selection, Chris Spector of Midwest Record raved, "Daniels keeps the laughs coming (in) rapid-fire fashion without any misses," while Jake Austen of Roctober magazine, reviewing Daniels' early albums, was impressed that the artist could deliver "domesticated, regular-guy" humor about families and airline food "yet manages not to lose his edge."

Chad Daniels performs his Rhythm Room engagements on April 27 at 6:30 and 9 p.m., admission to either show is $35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.