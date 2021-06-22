River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, July 6 through 31

Channel Cat Talks: Tuesday, July 6, through Thursday, July 29

Riverbend Commons Dock, 2951 East River Drive, Moline IL

Riverine Walks: Wednesday, July 7, through Saturday, July 31

Various Quad Cities Locations

Delivering a blend of local history, environmental issues, education, entertainment, and fresh air, Davenport's River Action continues its series of outdoor presentations in the second month of the annual Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, weekly programs that, from July 6 through 31, will address such topics as planned Mississippi River improvements, modern farm operations, and the history of Sylvan Island.

Channel Cat Talk participants tour the Mississippi River aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi, with boarding taking place at Moline's Riverbend Commons Dock. Experts will provide narration on the themed surroundings, with the Channel Cat Talks for July including: “Mariachis Compiranos” (July 6 and 8), in which guests can experience the emotion and expression of Miriachi while plying the river with the gifted musicians of the event's title; “Where Does All the Sand and Gravel Come From?” (July 13 and 15), with the RiverStone Group's Brian Dockery explaining the eonstruction-aggregate industry, mining sites, and types of materials transported up and down the Mississippi; “Learning from Lives Along the River” (July 20 and 22), a program through which Channel Cat cruisers can learn about flood buy-outs, flood plains, and how cities are planning for the future with Paul Osman of P Oz Consulting; and “Building a Better Riverway” (July 27 and 29), in which retired Col. Bob Sinkler discusses ongoing projects and the current administration's plans for improvements along the Mississippi River.

Riverine Walk participants explore the Quad Cities through a series of guided strolls through various area locales, with July's Riverine Walks series featuring: “Regenerative Farming Practices” (July 7 and 10), with Ewolkdt Farms' Rob Ewoldt discussing what farm operators are doing to preserve and protect farmland and local waterways; “Saving a Life: Caring for Trees with the Arborist” (July 14 and 17), with River Action guests invited to take a walk with arborist Scott Carlson, learn about the forests around us, and discover how we can be stewards of our urban forests; “Sylan Island History Tour” (July 21 and 24), with Dr. Norm Moline and Ben Terrozen discussing the island's 150-year history and the important role the Hispanic-American community has played in its development; and “Hampton's Historic Riverfront Walking Tour” (July 28 through 31), in which Hampton Historical Society member Tom McKay discusses houses, businesses, and customs that have linked the city to the Missisippi River.

Channel Cat Talks take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and are $15 per person, while Riverine Walks are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m., with admission $6 per person. For more information on the “Explore the River Series” presentations, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org.