19 Jul 2022

River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, August 2 through September 1

By Reader Staff

River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks -- August 3 through September 1.

Channel Cat Talks: Thursday, August 4, through Thursday, September 1

Riverbend Commons Dock, 2951 East River Drive, Moline IL

Riverine Walks, Wednesday, August 3, through Saturday, August 27

Various Quad Cities Locations

Delivering a blend of local history, environmental issues, education, entertainment, and fresh air, Davenport's River Action is again presenting a series of outdoor presentations in the final month of the annual Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks: weekly programs that, from August 3 through September 1, will address such topics as improvements to the Lock & Dam 15, green rooftops, the area's German-American heritage, and jazz masters Bix Beiderbecke and Louie Bellson.

Channel Cat Talk participants tour the Mississippi River aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi, with boarding taking place at Moline's Riverbend Commons Dock. Experts will provide narration on the themed surroundings, with the Channel Cat Talks for August including: "Beiderbecke and Bellson" (August 4), in which travelers will learn about the lives of Bix and Louie through recorded music, recently discovered historical information, anecdotes, and their connections to the Quad City area; "River Landscape Mosaic" (August 9 and 11); with Dr. Reuben Heine and Dr. Norm Moline answering such questions as "Why does the river flow east-west here?" and "What are river processes and how have humans changed them?"; "Lock and Dam 15 Improvements" (August 16 and 18), in which USACE civil engineer and Riverdale Mayor Anthony Huddlesten will discuss why the first lock constructed for the nine-foot channel system in the 1930s was built and how it operates and is maintained; "MRCTI: Mayors' Collaborative Projects" (August 23 and 25), which finds Heddlesten discussing the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative and vinter-community partnerships across the Quad Cities region; and "Constellation Fish Hatchery and Other Hot Topics of the Mississippi River" (August 30 and September 1), with Exelon's Jeremiah Haus addressing the Constellation (formerly known as Quad City Nuclear Power Station) Fish Hatchery works and how programs like it are vital to the health of local rivers.

Riverine Walks

Riverine Walk participants explore the Quad Cities through a series of guided strolls through various area locales, with the August Riverine Walks series featuring: "Green Rooftops" (August 3 and 6), as Teresa Nelson leads tour of unique local farm that custom-grows vegetated roof modules that have become part of "green" buildings in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas; "How David Sears brought John Deere to Moline" (August 10 and 13), with Frank Ege exploring how one of Moline's founders used the promise of free water power to persuade Deere to build his plow factory in Moline; "German American Heritage" (August 17 and 20), in which Kory Darnall, Schützen Park Gilde, explains the role of German immigrants in the founding of the Quad Cities while exploring the park and its history; and "Hampton's Historic Riverfront Walking Tour" (August 24 and 27), which finds Hampton Historical Society member Tom McKay discussing houses, businesses, and customs that linked Hampton to the Mississippi River.

Channel Cat Talks take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and are $20 per person, while Riverine Walks are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m., with admission $10 per person. For more information on these “Explore the River Series” presentations, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

 

River Cities Reader #999 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar