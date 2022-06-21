River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, July 5 through 30

Channel Cat Talks: Tuesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 28

Riverbend Commons Dock, 2951 East River Drive, Moline IL

Riverine Walks: Wednesday, July 6, through Saturday, July 30

Various Quad Cities Locations

Delivering a blend of local history, environmental issues, education, entertainment, and fresh air, Davenport's River Action is again presenting a series of outdoor presentations in the second month of the annual Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks: weekly programs that, from July 5 through 30, will address such topics as plastic pollution, native fish and trees, water-treatment operations, and the indigenous peoples of the Quad Cities.

Channel Cat Talk participants tour the Mississippi River aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi, with boarding taking place at Moline's Riverbend Commons Dock. Experts will provide narration on the themed surroundings, with the Channel Cat Talks for July including: "Plastic Pollution on the Mighty Mississippi" (July 5 and 7), in which Lori McCollum, PACG-EF, details how 40 percent of the plastic pollution in the Gulf of Mexico comes down the Mississippi River, and how we can help keep our area's waters clear of plastic waste; "Quad City's 'First Residents'" (July 12 and 14), which finds retired Black Hawk Historical Society member Beth Carvey discussing indigenous peoples who have occupied this region of the Mississippi River Valley over the last 10,000 years, with special emphasis on the Sauk and Meskwaki tribes of 1740 to 1831; "Mussles & the I-74 Bridge" (July 19 and 21), with Jon Duyvejonck explaining why mussels, some of which are endangered species, are important, and also providing updates on the relocation of the 140,000 mussels as part of the I-74 project; and "History & Future of Hydropower on Upper Mississippi" (July 26 and 28), in which Western Illinois University's Roger Viadero discusses the history of hydropower (while visiting the low-head power dam in Sylvan Slough) and examines its future on the Upper Mississippi River.

Riverine Walk participants explore the Quad Cities through a series of guided strolls through various area locales, with the July Riverine Walks series featuring: "Unseen Gems: Native Fish (July 6 and 9), which finds arborist Scott Carlson discussing the variety of small, non-game fish that abound in small bodies of water, and inviting participants to try their hands at collecting some; "Passion for Trees: Planting, Importance, & Climate Change" (July 13 and 16), with “Unseen Gems” presenter Carlson talking about the beauty and utility of trees, as well as species tendencies and preventable tree problems; "Floreciente to Sylvan: Connecting Neighborhoods with Historic Sites" (July 20 and 23), featuring Mary Chappell and Norm Moline as they discuss the planned trail to connect Sylvan Island and the Mississippi River with Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood; and "North Slope Water Treatment Plant" (July 27 and 30), in which WPC Treatment Operations Manager Greg Pyles provides a tour of Moline's state-of-the-art, $44-million North Slope Water Treatment Plant.

Channel Cat Talks take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and are $20 per person, while Riverine Walks are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m., with admission $10 per person. For more information on these “Explore the River Series” presentations, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org.