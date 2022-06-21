21 Jun 2022

River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, July 5 through 30

By Reader Staff

River Action's Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks -- July 5 through 30.

Channel Cat Talks: Tuesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 28

Riverbend Commons Dock, 2951 East River Drive, Moline IL

Riverine Walks: Wednesday, July 6, through Saturday, July 30

Various Quad Cities Locations

Delivering a blend of local history, environmental issues, education, entertainment, and fresh air, Davenport's River Action is again presenting a series of outdoor presentations in the second month of the annual Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks: weekly programs that, from July 5 through 30, will address such topics as plastic pollution, native fish and trees, water-treatment operations, and the indigenous peoples of the Quad Cities.

Channel Cat Talk participants tour the Mississippi River aboard the Channel Cat Water Taxi, with boarding taking place at Moline's Riverbend Commons Dock. Experts will provide narration on the themed surroundings, with the Channel Cat Talks for July including: "Plastic Pollution on the Mighty Mississippi" (July 5 and 7), in which Lori McCollum, PACG-EF, details how 40 percent of the plastic pollution in the Gulf of Mexico comes down the Mississippi River, and how we can help keep our area's waters clear of plastic waste; "Quad City's 'First Residents'" (July 12 and 14), which finds retired Black Hawk Historical Society member Beth Carvey discussing indigenous peoples who have occupied this region of the Mississippi River Valley over the last 10,000 years, with special emphasis on the Sauk and Meskwaki tribes of 1740 to 1831; "Mussles & the I-74 Bridge" (July 19 and 21), with Jon Duyvejonck explaining why mussels, some of which are endangered species, are important, and also providing updates on the relocation of the 140,000 mussels as part of the I-74 project; and "History & Future of Hydropower on Upper Mississippi" (July 26 and 28), in which Western Illinois University's Roger Viadero discusses the history of hydropower (while visiting the low-head power dam in Sylvan Slough) and examines its future on the Upper Mississippi River.

River Action's Riverine Walks

Riverine Walk participants explore the Quad Cities through a series of guided strolls through various area locales, with the July Riverine Walks series featuring: "Unseen Gems: Native Fish (July 6 and 9), which finds arborist Scott Carlson discussing the variety of small, non-game fish that abound in small bodies of water, and inviting participants to try their hands at collecting some; "Passion for Trees: Planting, Importance, & Climate Change" (July 13 and 16), with “Unseen Gems” presenter Carlson talking about the beauty and utility of trees, as well as species tendencies and preventable tree problems; "Floreciente to Sylvan: Connecting Neighborhoods with Historic Sites" (July 20 and 23), featuring Mary Chappell and Norm Moline as they discuss the planned trail to connect Sylvan Island and the Mississippi River with Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood; and "North Slope Water Treatment Plant" (July 27 and 30), in which WPC Treatment Operations Manager Greg Pyles provides a tour of Moline's state-of-the-art, $44-million North Slope Water Treatment Plant.

Channel Cat Talks take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and are $20 per person, while Riverine Walks are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m., with admission $10 per person. For more information on these “Explore the River Series” presentations, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

 

River Cities Reader #998 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar