Charlie Berens, September 10

Saturday, September 10, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A Midwestern comedian, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-winning journalist, and musician whose content for his various social platforms has amassed more than five million followers, Charlie Berens takes the stage at Davenport's Adler Theatre on September 10, the Wisconsin native famed for his appearances on Comedy Central, Funny or Die, and MTV News.

Based in Milwaukee and a University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate whose observational humor routinely focuses on the Midwest, began his career working for MTV News' Choose or Lose. He subsequently worked in front of and behind the camera for emerging YouTube news channels, and in 2012, Tribune Media tapped Berens to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013, he won an Emmy for "The Cost of Water" while reporting for KDAF, and the following year, CBS Sports Network hired Berens to host the sports game show You’re So Money. Also in 2014, PMC made him the host of their comedy/entertainment news brand @Hollywood, for which Berens has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, politicians, actors, and musicians.

In 2017, Berens began hosting his weekly comedic online news show The Manitowoc Minute, and since then, he has been creating Midwest-focused sketch-comedy videos on his social media platforms and has traveled the country with three sold-out stand-up comedy tours. Berens also paired up with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades alum Adam Greul to release 2020's music/comedy album Unthawed. A mixture of bluegrass, country, and Berens' comedy, the album hit number one on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and number six on the Bluegrass Comedy chart. Berens' first book, The Midwest Survival Guide, was released in November of 2021 and immediately became a New York Times bestseller, and while currently on his third stand-up tour in support of the book’s release, Berens hosts the Cripescast podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, and creators to talk about their stories and connections to the Midwest.

Charlie Berens performs his Davenport engagement on September 10, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $25-45, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.