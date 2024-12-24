Virtual Illinois Libraries Present – “Chicago Pizza: Past, Present, & Future with Steve Dolinsky,” January 9

Thursday, January 9, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Silvis Public Library

Its subject a multifaceted talent who has been recognized 13 times with the James Beard Foundation Award for excellence in cuisine, culinary writing, and culinary education in the United States, the virtual Illinois Libraries Present program Chicago Pizza: Past, Present, & Future with Steve Dolinsky will be hosted by the Silvis Public Library on January 9, Dolinsky a reporter for NBC 5 Chicago, where his “Food Guy” segments air weekly.

Born in 1968 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and raised in a kosher household, Dolinsky earned a BA in Journalism and History at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. A television, radio, print, and podcast food and travel reporter. he reported as “Hungry Hound” on ABC 7 in Chicago from 2003 to 2021, before "The Food Guy" began airing from 2021 to the present. Dolinsky also submits food reports for Public Radio International’s The World and is co-host with Rick Bayless and producer of The Feed Podcast.

He is the author of a guide to Chicago pizza titled Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago is America’s Greatest Pizza Town, which was published by Northwestern University Press in 2018. The book challenges the perception that the favorite and most common pizza in the Windy City is deep-dish style, and in order to write the book, its author visited 185 places in Chicagoland over the course of six solid months of eating. He has also written food and travel stories for the travel sections of the Chicago Tribune and Canada’s Globe and Mail. Additionally, Dolinsky curates four tours throughout the city, each one giving guests a chance to sample four styles of pizza in three hours.

This virtual event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

The virtual event Chicago Pizza: Past, Present, & Future with Steve Dolinsky will take place on January 9, participation in the 7 p.m. presentation is free, and more information is available by calling (309)755-3393 and visiting SilvisLibrary.org.