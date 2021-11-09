09 Nov 2021

Chris Porter, November 21

By Reader Staff

Chris Porter at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room -- November 21.

Sunday, November 21, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Best-known for his third-place appearance on season four of NBC's Last Comic Standing, nationally touring comedian Chris Porter brings his standup set to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on November 21, the Midwestern funnyman also famed for his hour-long comedy special Ugly & Angry.

Born and raised in Shawnee, Kansas, the 41-year-old Porter's breakthrough came in 2006, the year he joined Comedy Central's Live Tour across the United States, appeared on the network's show Live at Gotham, and competed on the fourth season of Last Comic Standing, where he placed among the competition series' final three contestants. Three years later, Porter landed his own episode of Comedy Central Presents, and appeared in such documentaries as Man Up, Stand-Up and Alone Out There before releasing his own standup special Ugly & Angry in 2014. Currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime along with Porter's 2019 presentation Man from Kansas, Ugly & Angry was one of Netflix's top-rated comedy specials for three years running.

In addition to appearing on The Bob & Tom Show, the Los Angeles-based comedian has also been a comic guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, WTF with Marc Maron, The Arsenio Hall Show, and Tommy Chong Presents Comedy at 420. He made a 2009 video titled Chris Porter: Screaming from the Cosmos and appeared in the 2020 feature film The Opening Act, and has also appeared as himself in a number of TV projects, among them This Is Not Happening, Inside Joke at Moontower, and The Josh Wolf Show, plus the podcast series Getting Doug with High.

Chris Porter plays the Rhythm City Casino Resort's Rhythm Room at 7 p.m. on November 20, admission is $20 plus tax, and more information and reservations are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

