CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo, February 25 and 26

Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

On February 25 and 26, a massively popular national touring event lands in the area when the CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo comes to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on February 25 and 26, treating patrons to entertainment from a number of favorite touring performers and, as always, exceptional feats of bull, saddle bronc, and bareback riding.

An innovative producer of western-lifestyle events, CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo was established in 1979 with a traditional rodeo format, with all of its events held at indoor sports facilities in major cities. Within three years, it became the largest privately held rodeo company in the United States, and from 1981 to 1996, all CINCH events were sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

In 1996, the “Bulls and Broncs” format was developed and designed to be more fan-friendly to the non-traditional spectator, and has consequently become the most copied format in rodeo today. The weekend's “Bulls and Broncs” rodeo features numerous varied riding competitions and demonstrations, as well as the main-event showdown round featuring a head-to-head match-up of the top two in each contest, plus a unique combination of family entertainment and fast-paced professional rodeo action.

While owned by founder Steve Gander, CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo toured in 28 states and Canada, and was featured at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City on five occasions. In 1993, the rodeo produced the command performance for President Ronald Reagan and 11,000 guests in Washington, D.C., as well as the original PRCA Pro Tour Finals, believed to be the first rodeo to put dirt on ice without having to remove the ice after the event. Meanwhile, in the 2000s, CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo trail-blazed further by inviting fans into the arena for one-hour meet-and-greet with both contestants and specialty entertainers, also adding pony rides, interactive games, and the opportunity for guests to get their pictures taken while sitting on Midnight, CINCH's favorite bull in the chutes.

The CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo tour will be presented at the Moline amphitheater on February 25 and 26, with the event taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $20-65, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.