“The Cinema of Weimar Germany,” August 28

"The Cinema of Weimar Germany" at the German American Heritage Center -- August 28.

Wednesday, August 28, 6 p.m.

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

With the event held in advance of the forthcoming German Expressionist Film Series at Davenport venue The Last Picture House, the German American Heritage Center's August 28 presentation The Cinema of Weimar Germany will find Bruce Walters offering fascinating insight into one of film history's most notable periods, its distinctive style characterized by stark contrasts, dramatic shadows, and fantastical sets that conveyed the emotional and psychological turmoil of post-World War I Germany.

German Expressionist films of the Weimar era from 1919 to the early 1930s were groundbreaking in their use of mise-en-scène to depict the inner experiences of characters. This approach diverged from the realism that dominated early cinema, instead emphasizing distorted perspectives, exaggerated angles, and surreal landscapes. Films such as 1920's The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and 1922's Nosferatu exemplify these techniques, using visual distortion to create a sense of unease and highlight themes of madness and horror. The influence of German Expressionism went on to extend far beyond its national borders, profoundly affecting the development of various genres, particularly horror and film noir. Its legacy can be seen in the works of filmmakers including Alfred Hitchcock and Tim Burton, who adopted and adapted Expressionist techniques to craft their own unique visual styles.

The Weimar era's innovative approach to storytelling and visual composition laid the groundwork for modern cinematic techniques. The movement's emphasis on the psychological and emotional aspects of characters prefigured later developments in psychological thrillers and character-driven narratives. In essence, German Expressionist filmmaking not only provided a mirror to the chaotic and often dark times of its inception, but also paved the way for future explorations into the depths of human experience and the art of visual storytelling. During the Cinema of Weimar Germany program, Bruce Walters will discuss the significance of the era's fims and the directors, actors, and set designers whose influence has never diminished. This session will also give context and background for the German Expressionist Film Series screenings at The Last Picture House: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (September 4); Nosferatu (September 11); Metropolis (September 18); The Blue Angel (September 25) and M (October 2).

The Cinema of Weimar Germany will be presented at the Last Picture House on August 28, admission to the 6 p.m. event is free for museum members and $5 for non-members, and more information is available by calling (563)322-9944 and visiting GAHC.org.

