“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2025,” November 28

Friday, November 28, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A must-see yuletide event designed to usher in the magic of the season, the touring sensation Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland makes a stop at Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 28, this thrilling blend of world-class circus artistry and your favorite holiday music resulting in a spectacular production that will transport you to a winter wonderland of awe and enchantment.

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including Cirque Musica Querida: The Official Celebration of Juan Grabiel, Cirque Musica Symphonic, Heroes & Villains, and more, Cirque Musica shows are ground-breaking productions guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland will, in its 2025 incarnation, boast all-new costumes, new music, and even more spectacular cirque acts, making this year’s show the most ethereal and breathtaking in its 16 years of inspiring holiday joy. "We are proud to say it’s one of our most beautiful shows in all our years of holiday magic making,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, which produces Cirque Musica. “We are so excited to announce we have two Cirque Musica tours stopping in more than 80 cities this year. We look forward to working with our partners, venues, and talented cast to bring our spectacular show to families everywhere.”

TCG Entertainment is a leading producer of creative content for live entertainment properties and touring productions. Owning multiple intellectual properties, and partnering with top IP holders and studios, TCG has generated decades worth of live family fun and entertainment. With a laundry list of productions enjoyed by millions of audience members around the globe, TCG is the leading authority in providing brands a visionary, one-stop source for live touring and experiences. Current and past productions include DC Films in Concert, multiple productions of Cirque Musica, MasterChef Live, Rocky in Concert, A Night of Symphonic Rock, and more.

This year, audiences are invited to upgrade their holidays with a Cirque VIP Experience. Being a VIP allows guests to go behind the scenes, meet the talented Cirque Musica cast first-hand, get on stage, play with show props, take photos, and more! Learn how the magic happens with this exclusive one-of-a-kind experience that also gets you the best seat in the house, the experience beginning 75 minutes before showtime.

The national tour of Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland lands in Davenport on November 28, admission to the 7:30 p.m. stage event starts at $34, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.