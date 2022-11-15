15 Nov 2022

“Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland,” November 26

By Reader Staff

“Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland" at the Adler Theatre -- November 26.

Saturday, November 26, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A must-see yuletide event designed to usher in the magic of the season, the touring sensation Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland makes a stop at Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 26, this jaw-dropping showcase for gifted acrobats an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away, resulting in a fun-filled, unforgettable seasonal experience.

In Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, audiences are sure to be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer as this popular touring entertainment blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. A world-class circus experience infused with beloved holiday-song classics, Holiday Wonderland will treat Davenport patrons to a full sensory experience that will have them on the edge of their seats and in awe of the beauty, thrills, and majesty. Holiday Wonderland is the latest traveling production by one of the largest Cirque companies in the world, its previous presentations including such crowd favorites as Cirque Musica: Symphonic, Cirque Musica Presents Querida, and Cirque Musica Rhapsody, with multiple productions of each frequently on tour.

Holiday Wonderland is a presented by TCG Entertainment, an industry leader in the creation, production, booking, and marketing of live-entertainment productions and events. TCG has over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry with a focus on symphonic, family, music, and other live touring properties, and its current and past productions include multiple productions of Cirque Musica, MasterChef Junior Live!, 4U: The Music of Prince with Symphony, A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop, A Night of Symphonic Rock, and REWIND: Celebrating the '80s.

The national tour of Curque Musica: Holiday Wonderland lands in Davenport on November 26, admission to the 7:30 p.m. stage event is $26-116, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.

