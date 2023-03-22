“Civil Air Patrol Lecture Series: United States Air Force @ 75,” March 29

Wednesday, March 29, 6 p.m.

Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

On March 29, the Eastern Branch of the Davenport Public Library invites patrons to join the Civil Air Patrol in recounting its history in the Quad Cities and nationally in the presentation Civil Air Patrol Lecture Series: United States Air Force @ 75, an examination of some of the organization's most significant accomplishments in celebration of its 75th year.

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is a congressionally chartered, federally supported non-profit corporation that serves as the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force. CAP is a volunteer organization with an aviation-minded membership that includes members from all backgrounds, and membership in the organization consists of cadets ranging from 12 to just under 21 years of age, as well as senior members 18 years of age and up. These two groups each have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of pursuits; the cadet program contributes to the development of the former group with a structured syllabus and an organization based upon United States Air Force ranks, while the older members serve as instructors, supervisors, and operators. While most members wear uniforms while performing their duties, there is a category of Aerospace Education Member available to educators. These AEMs do not wear uniforms or attend meetings, but do take advantage of professionally generated textbooks, lesson plans and other CAP provided resources, in their capacity as educators.

Nationwide, CAP is a major operator of single-engine general aviation aircraft used in the execution of its various missions, including orientation flights for cadets and the provision of significant emergency services capabilities. Because of these extensive flying opportunities, many CAP members become licensed pilots. The hierarchical and military auxiliary organization is headed by the National Headquarters (with authority over the national organization) followed by eight regional commands and 52 wings (each of the 50 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico). Each wing supervises the individual groups and squadrons that comprise the basic operational unit of the organization.

Civil Air Patrol Lecture Series: United States Air Force @ 75 will be presented at the library's Eastern Branch on March 29, participation in the 6 p.m. lecture program is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7832 and visiting DavenportLibrary.com.