“Community Connections: From Dubuque to Selma & Beyond,” January 15

Thursday, January 15, 1:30 & 6:30 p.m.

Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf IA

An Augustana College graduate, former Moline teacher/coach, and Superintendent of Rock Island-Milan Public Schools takes part in a conversation about his recent memoir From Dubuque to Selma & Beyond, a pair of January 15 "Community Connections" book talks with Dave Markward that finds the author, at the Bettendorf Public Library, sharing his personal journey of understanding racism in America.

Dr. Dave Markward has dedicated his professional life to public education, serving as a trusted source of knowledge for five decades. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School and Augustana College, Markward earned two advanced degrees from Western Illinois University and a doctorate from Illinois State University. He started his career as a junior-high-school science teacher, then served as a coach, principal, school district superintendent (including for the Rock Island-Milan School District and Cedar Rapids Community School District), college instructor, and educational consultant.

The author's first book, Free the Teachers: A Guide to Joyful Teaching & Learning, is dedicated to productive education reform. In his latest work, From Dubuque to Selma and Beyond: My Journey to Understand Racism in America, Markward delves into the complex world of racism. His memoir is a testament to his unwavering belief in humanity and the power of education to effect change, and invites readers to reflect on their own biases and work toward a more just and equitable future. From his upbringing in a predominantly white community to his lifelong pursuit of racial justice, Markward's story is both inspiring and thought-provoking.

Markward's From Dubuque to Selma & Beyond book talks will be presented in the Bettendorf Public Library's "Community Connections" series at both 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on January 15, participation is free, and more information is available by calling (563)344-4175 and visiting BettendorfLibrary.org.