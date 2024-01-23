Virtual Event: “A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From 'Mama's Boys' to 'New Kid' & Beyond,” February 6

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries

One of only a handful of syndicated African-American cartoonists in the United States, award-winning author and illustrator Jerry Craft enjoys an evening at the latest guest in the virtual Illinois Libraries Presents series, his February 6 program hosted by the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries treating fans to A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid & Beyond.

With Craft a frequent presence on New York Times bestseller lists, his New Kid is the only book in history to win the John Newbery Medal for the most outstanding contribution to children’s literature (2020), the Kirkus Prize for Young Readers’ Literature (2019), and the Coretta Scott King Author Award (2020) for the most outstanding work by an African-American writer. Craft has a unique ability to weave captivating narratives and bring them to life through his stunning artwork, and has earned a well-deserved place among the literary and artistic elite.

As an author, Craft's words possess a magic that transcends the pages of his books, and his stories resonate with readers by tackling complex themes with humor, heart, and a deep understanding of the human experience. Craft's tales have a timeless quality that leaves an indelible mark on those who embark on his literary journeys. Yet his artistic talents are equally remarkable, with his illustrations breathing life into their narratives, transporting readers into richly detailed worlds filled with diverse characters and vibrant settings. Craft's visual storytelling is a testament to his ability to capture the essence of his stories, making them come alive with every stroke of his pen.

Craft will be joined in conversation on February 6 by Ronnell Whitaker, a founding member of the Lit-X Teacher Cohort. Whitaker is the English Curriculum Director for Community High School District 218 in Oak Lawn, Illinois, with more than 15 years of education experience. A champion for comics in the classroom, he has presented across the country at conferences and conventions on the virtues of comics in an educational setting. Whitaker also sits on the Board of Directors for Reading With Pictures, and while he believes in comics, he likes to think that comics also believe in him.

This virtual event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid & Beyond will begin on February 6 at 7 p.m., participation in the virtual event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org, and calling (309)755-3393 and visiting SilvisLibrary.org.