23 Jan 2024

Virtual Event: “A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From 'Mama's Boys' to 'New Kid' & Beyond,” February 6

By Reader Staff

The Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries present “A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From 'Mama's Boys' to 'New Kid' & Beyond," -- February 6.

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries

One of only a handful of syndicated African-American cartoonists in the United States, award-winning author and illustrator Jerry Craft enjoys an evening at the latest guest in the virtual Illinois Libraries Presents series, his February 6 program hosted by the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries treating fans to A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid & Beyond.

With Craft a frequent presence on New York Times bestseller lists, his New Kid is the only book in history to win the John Newbery Medal for the most outstanding contribution to children’s literature (2020), the Kirkus Prize for Young Readers’ Literature (2019), and the Coretta Scott King Author Award (2020) for the most outstanding work by an African-American writer. Craft has a unique ability to weave captivating narratives and bring them to life through his stunning artwork, and has earned a well-deserved place among the literary and artistic elite.

As an author, Craft's words possess a magic that transcends the pages of his books, and his stories resonate with readers by tackling complex themes with humor, heart, and a deep understanding of the human experience. Craft's tales have a timeless quality that leaves an indelible mark on those who embark on his literary journeys. Yet his artistic talents are equally remarkable, with his illustrations breathing life into their narratives, transporting readers into richly detailed worlds filled with diverse characters and vibrant settings. Craft's visual storytelling is a testament to his ability to capture the essence of his stories, making them come alive with every stroke of his pen.

Craft will be joined in conversation on February 6 by Ronnell Whitaker, a founding member of the Lit-X Teacher Cohort. Whitaker is the English Curriculum Director for Community High School District 218 in Oak Lawn, Illinois, with more than 15 years of education experience. A champion for comics in the classroom, he has presented across the country at conferences and conventions on the virtues of comics in an educational setting. Whitaker also sits on the Board of Directors for Reading With Pictures, and while he believes in comics, he likes to think that comics also believe in him.

This virtual event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid & Beyond will begin on February 6 at 7 p.m., participation in the virtual event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org, and calling (309)755-3393 and visiting SilvisLibrary.org.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar