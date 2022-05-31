Dan Cummins, June 10

Friday, June 10, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A terrifically popular standup, podcast host, and contestant on Last Comic Standing, comedian Dan Cummins brings his acclaimed national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on June 10, the artist touring in support of two major 2020 achievements: his third one-hour special Dan Cummins: Get Outta Here, and his eighth comedy album Live in Denver.

Following several successful appearances on radio's The Bob & Tom Show, Cummins, in 2005, performed in the New Faces showcase at the Just For Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, catching the attention of both Comedy Central and the talent booker for The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. The following year, the standup appeared on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham (his first performance recorded for television), performed for the HBO Las Vegas Comedy Festival, and made his network television debut on Ferguson's talk show. Cummins started 2007 by performing at the Comedy Central South Beach Comedy Festival, and then booking approximately 100 college dates at the NACA Nationals college booking convention in Nashville. That August, Cummins recorded his first television standup special Comedy Central Presents Dan Cummins, and two years later, the performer advanced to the semi-finals of Last Comic Standing's sixth season.

In 2009, Cummins' appearance on Comedy Central Presents was voted third-favorite by fans in the cable channel's annual Standup Showdown, and shortly thereafter, Comedy Central bought the rights to air a one-hour special. On October 17 of 2009, in front of a sold-out audience at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, Washington, Cummins recorded his first one-hour Comedy Central special Crazy with a Capital F. That same year boasted the release of Cummins' first nationally distributed CD Revenge is Near, which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and made Punchline magazine's top-10 list for the best comedy CDs of 2009.

Since then, Cummins has released a half-dozen additional comedy albums, among them 2012's Hear This, 2016's Don't Wake the Bear, and 2020's Get Out of Here, Devil. Cummins is consequently one of the most frequently played comics on Pandora, with over 700,000 artist stations created and in excess of 450 million plays, and his standup albums spinning heavily on numerous Sirius XM comedy stations. His podcast Timesuck is regularly featured in the top of the Apple podcasts comedy charts, and was downloaded almost 25 million times last year alone. His second podcast Scared to Death has been staying in the top 10 of both the Apple and Spotify fiction podcast charts and received more than 10 million downloads in 2020. And now his third podcast, Is We Dumb?, is showing up regularly on the comedy charts and earning more than 300,000 downloads per month.

Dan Cummins brings his national tour to Davenport on June 10, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $25-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.