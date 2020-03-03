“Dancing with the Stars: Live!”, March 12

Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Its enduring legacy including 28 seasons on ABC, 448 episodes, and the receiving of 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, the TV-competition smash Dancing with the Stars comes to Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 12 in a thrilling live show boasting nine professional dancers from the recently completed 28th season and a special guest in model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the daughter of legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley.

A dance-competition series that premiered on June 1, 2005, Dancing with the Stars is the United States' version of the United Kingdom series Strictly Come Dancing, and one of several global iterations of the franchise. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, who has been with the show since its American inception, and co-hosted by Erin Andrews, who joined the series in season 18, Dancing with the Stars ' format consists of a celebrity paired with a professional dancer, with each couple performing predetermined dances and competing against the others for judges' points and audience votes. The couple receiving the lowest combined total of judges' points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only the champion dance pair remains. Celebrity judges over the past quarter-century have included Paula Abdul, Cher, Kevin Hart, Ricky Martin, Idina Menzel, Mandy Moore, Olivia Newton-John, Shania Twain, and Zendaya, and the series has spent much of its ABC tenure as a top-10 program, in the process receiving 16 Emmy Awards for such categories as Best Choreography, Best Technical Direction, and Best Host for a Reality of Reality-Competition Program.

For its tour stop in Davenport, Dancing with the Stars: Live! will feature nine professional talents from the show's 28th season: Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater. As with the series itself, this brand-new production will showcase every type of dance style ranging from tango to foxtrot to cha-cha to the waltz , with newly conceived numbers choreographed specifically for the tour's live audiences. Celebrity guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook will join the season's professional hoofers for the Davenport engagement, with later stops on the tour boasting the presences of Hannah Brown from AMB's The Bachelorett e, country artist Lauren Alaina, and Kate Flannery from The Office .

Dancing with the Stars: Live! lands in Davenport on March 12, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $45.50-125, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.