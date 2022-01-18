“Dancing with the Stars: Live 2022,” February 2

Wednesday, February 2, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Its enduring legacy including 30 seasons on ABC, 470 episodes, and the receiving of 18 Primetime Emmy Awards, the TV-competition smash Dancing with the Stars comes to Davenport's Adler Theatre on February 2 in a thrilling live show boasting nine professional dancers and such special guests as Amanda Kloots, Jimmie Allen, and Mirror Ball Champions Kaitlyn Bristowe and Iman Shumpert.

A dance-competition series that premiered on June 1, 2005, Dancing with the Stars is the United States' version of the United Kingdom series Strictly Come Dancing, and one of several global iterations of the franchise. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, who has been with the show since its American inception, and co-hosted by iconic model Tyra Banks, who joined the series in season 29, Dancing with the Stars' format consists of a celebrity paired with a professional dancer, with each couple performing predetermined dances and competing against the others for judges' points and audience votes. The couple receiving the lowest combined total of judges' points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only the champion dance pair remains. Celebrity judges over the past quarter-century have included Paula Abdul, Cher, Kevin Hart, Ricky Martin, Idina Menzel, Mandy Moore, Olivia Newton-John, Shania Twain, and Zendaya, and the series has spent much of its ABC tenure as a top-10 program, in the process receiving 18 Emmy Awards for such categories as Best Choreography, Best Technical Direction, and Best Host for a Reality of Reality-Competition Program.

For its February 2 tour stop in Davenport, Dancing with the Stars: Live 2022 will feature nine professional talents in Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart, with additional dancers still to be announced. As with the series itself, this brand-new production will showcase every type of dance style ranging from tango to foxtrot to cha-cha to salsa, with newly conceived numbers choreographed specifically for the tour's live audiences. The touring event's VIP packages, meanwhile, will include a pre-show Q&A and photo with the full cast, a VIP laminate, and crowd-free merchandise shopping.

Dancing with the Stars: Live 2022 lands in Davenport on February 2, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $59.50-89.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.