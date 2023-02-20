David Koechner, March 5

Sunday, March 5, 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Beloved for his renditions of hilarious boors ranging from Anchorman's Champ Kind to The Office's Todd Packer, nationally touring comedian and TV and film actor David Koechner comes to Davenport for two March 5 events at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room: a 7:30 p.m. evening of standup, and a 5 p.m. trivia show themed around the nine-season run of The Office.

A native of Tipton, Missouri, Koechner first became involved in performing when he began studying improvisational comedy in Chicago at ImprovOlympic under the teachings of Del Close, before joining the talents of the Second City Northwest. Koechner relocated to New York City in 1995, doing year-long stints of sketch comedy as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and as a featured sketch regular on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in the mid-1990s. In 1997, Koechner moved to Los Angeles and started working regularly in various film and television comedies, making his first film appearances with small roles in the films such as Wag the Dog, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Man on the Moon.

While filming the country-music mockumentary Dill Scallion in 1998, Koechner befriended actor/comedian Dave "Gruber" Allen, and eventually began performing as the musical-comedy duo The Naked Trucker & T-Bones Show. The act became a hit at Hollywood clubs such as Largo, and Allen and Koechner were subsequently invited to open for Tenacious D. In 2007, Koechner and Allen created and starred together in a Naked Trucker & T-Bones Show sketch-comedy series that ran for one season on Comedy Central. Yet prior to that, after his breakout role as Champ Kind in the 2004 comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Koechner began appearing frequently with larger supporting roles in many high-profile comedic films including Talladega Nights, Thank You for Smoking, Waiting..., Semi-Pro, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, and Extract. After co-starring in Anchorman and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, fellow Second City alum Steve Carell personally recommended Koechner for a recurring role on NBC's The Office, playing Todd Packer, the obnoxious, alcoholic best friend of Carell's Michael Scott. Koechner went on to guest star, both in person and voice, on 15 episodes of the series.

Since then, the actor's credits include reprising his role of Champ Kind for Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, co-starring in the horror comedy Krampus, and received praise from critics for his dark turn in the 2014 black comedy Cheap Thrills. Koechner also co-starred in the sitcoms Bless This Mess and Superior Donuts; enjoyed recurring on Comedy Central's Another Period and the Showtime reboot Twin Peaks: The Return; and makes regular appearances on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs while also providing the voice of Dick Reynolds on American Dad!.

On March 5, David Koechner hosts his The Office Trivia Show at 5 p.m. and performs his evening of standup comedy at 7:30 p.m., admission is $35 for each Rhythm Room engagement, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.