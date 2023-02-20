20 Feb 2023

David Koechner, March 5

By Reader Staff

David Koechner at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room -- March 5.

Sunday, March 5, 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Beloved for his renditions of hilarious boors ranging from Anchorman's Champ Kind to The Office's Todd Packer, nationally touring comedian and TV and film actor David Koechner comes to Davenport for two March 5 events at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room: a 7:30 p.m. evening of standup, and a 5 p.m. trivia show themed around the nine-season run of The Office.

A native of Tipton, Missouri, Koechner first became involved in performing when he began studying improvisational comedy in Chicago at ImprovOlympic under the teachings of Del Close, before joining the talents of the Second City Northwest. Koechner relocated to New York City in 1995, doing year-long stints of sketch comedy as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and as a featured sketch regular on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in the mid-1990s. In 1997, Koechner moved to Los Angeles and started working regularly in various film and television comedies, making his first film appearances with small roles in the films such as Wag the Dog, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Man on the Moon.

While filming the country-music mockumentary Dill Scallion in 1998, Koechner befriended actor/comedian Dave "Gruber" Allen, and eventually began performing as the musical-comedy duo The Naked Trucker & T-Bones Show. The act became a hit at Hollywood clubs such as Largo, and Allen and Koechner were subsequently invited to open for Tenacious D. In 2007, Koechner and Allen created and starred together in a Naked Trucker & T-Bones Show sketch-comedy series that ran for one season on Comedy Central. Yet prior to that, after his breakout role as Champ Kind in the 2004 comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Koechner began appearing frequently with larger supporting roles in many high-profile comedic films including Talladega Nights, Thank You for Smoking, Waiting..., Semi-Pro, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, and Extract. After co-starring in Anchorman and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, fellow Second City alum Steve Carell personally recommended Koechner for a recurring role on NBC's The Office, playing Todd Packer, the obnoxious, alcoholic best friend of Carell's Michael Scott. Koechner went on to guest star, both in person and voice, on 15 episodes of the series.

Since then, the actor's credits include reprising his role of Champ Kind for Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, co-starring in the horror comedy Krampus, and received praise from critics for his dark turn in the 2014 black comedy Cheap Thrills. Koechner also co-starred in the sitcoms Bless This Mess and Superior Donuts; enjoyed recurring on Comedy Central's Another Period and the Showtime reboot Twin Peaks: The Return; and makes regular appearances on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs while also providing the voice of Dick Reynolds on American Dad!.

On March 5, David Koechner hosts his The Office Trivia Show at 5 p.m. and performs his evening of standup comedy at 7:30 p.m., admission is $35 for each Rhythm Room engagement, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar