03 Feb 2026

“Dinosaur World Live,” February 18

By Reader Staff

“Dinosaur World Live" at the Orpheum Theatre -- February 18.

Wednesday, February 18, 6:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

On February 18, patrons of Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre are invited to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing and remarkably lifelike creatures of the past in the touring sensation Dinosaur World Live, with the astonishing sights on display including a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus, and every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex,

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably realistic dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive prehistoric creatures roaring across the globe, This one-of-a-kind touring production has fast become an international smash hit, following a hugely successful tour of the United States in 2019 that found the show visiting 35 cities across 19 states, three major UK tours and London seasons at Regent’s Park Open-Air Theatre, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and Underbelly's Wonderground Festival. Behind the Arrias called Dinosaur World Live “a magical piece of theatre for children” and “entertainment with showmanship, razzmatazz, and spectacular puppets,” while What's Good to Do raved that the show was “highly recommended for all ages.”

The show's writer/director Derek Bond boasts credits that include: Much Ado About Nothing (Dubai Opera House); Calamity Jane (The MTA); I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical (Crazy Coqs); The Christmasaurus (Hammersmith Apollo); Alice In Wonderland (Storyhouse, Chester); Sweet Charity (Royal Exchange Theatre); Jess and Joe Forever (Orange Tree Theatre, UK Tour & Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh); Stig of the Dump (Storyhouse Open Air Theatre); Little Shop of Horrors (Royal Exchange Theatre); As You Like It (Southwark Playhouse); Microcosm (Soho Theatre); Shiver (Watford Palace); Lost In Yonkers (Watford Palace); Floyd Collins (Southwark Playhouse) and Many Moons (Theatre503). Bond's production of Sweet Charity won Best Musical at the Manchester Theatre Awards, and was nominated for Best Musical at the UK Theatre Awards. Floyd Collins, meanwhile, was named Best Musical at the Off West End Awards, and was nominated for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Dinosaur World Live comes to the Orpheum Theatre on February 18, admission to the 6:30 p.m. stage spectacle is $36.20-41.40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.

