“Disney on Ice Presents Into the Magic,” December 1 through 4

Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December 4

Vibrant Arena t the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

In a beloved seasonal tradition, family audiences are invited to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK from December 1 through 4 to experience the wonderful world of Disney – on Ice – in the brand-new touring sensation Into the Magic, with the Moline venue transformed into an enormous skating rink and some of the studio's most beloved characters joining Mickey Mouse and friends for an unforgettable adventure.

Filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts, Disney on Ice Presents Into the Magic brings to life the magic of the movies through a series of grandly entertaining vignettes. Young audiences and Disney fans of all ages are invited to seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, and experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island. Crowds can sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart; be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her Frozen journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter; and watch Tangled's Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true. And with other party guests including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Cinderella, Into the Magic is destined to deliver a family experience that will be cherished for years to come.

Soon after Mattel's Irvin & Kenneth Feld Productions purchased Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice in 1979, the company approached the iconic company about doing a Disney-related show on ice. Feld Productions consequently licensed the rights to Disney material for ice shows, and in 1981, they began productions under the name Walt Disney's World on Ice. In March of the following year, Irvin & Kenneth Feld purchased back Feld Productions from Mattel including Ice Follies/Walt Disney's World on Ice, and five years later, Walt Disney's World on Ice made its international debut in Japan with Happy Birthday, Donald. The company consequently had five touring shows in 1988, and a decade later, the name was officially changed to Disney on Ice, with a new touring presentation launched every year since 2008.

Disney on Ice Presents Into the Magic will enjoy seven performances at the Moline amphitheater during its area stop: on December 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.; on December 3 at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m.; and on December 4 at 11am and 3 p.m. Admission is $20-65, with audiences also invited to enhance their Disney fun with a pre-show Character Experience that includes a dance party, crafting, and interactive time with Belle. (Bring your personal devices for photo opportunities with Belle and her special guest Mickey Mouse.) For tickets, call (800)745-3000 and visit VibrantArena.com.