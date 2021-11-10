“Disney on Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party,” November 18 through 21

Thursday, November 18, through Sunday, November 21

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Family audiences are invited to the TaxSlayer Center from November 18 to 21 to experience the wonderful world of Disney – on Ice – in the brand-new touring sensation Mickey's Search Party, with the Moline venue transformed into an enormous skating rink and some of the studio's most beloved characters joining Mickey Mouse and friends for an unforgettable adventure.

Filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts, Mickey's Search Party brings to life the magic of the movies through a series of grandly entertaining vignettes. Audiences will sail away with Moana and Maui as they bravely return the stolen heart of Te Fiti. In a piece inspired by the Oscar-winning Coco, they'll follow Miguel’s journey through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Children of all ages can sing along with Aladdin, Genie, and Jasmine as their adventure takes them to a whole new world. A Toy Story segment will enable kids to say “Howdy, partner!” to Woody and his friends and see Andy's Green Army Men fly through the air. Crowds can thrill to the Frozen fun as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf live on ice like never before. And with other party guests including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Ariel, Captain Hook, and Tinkerbell, Mickey's Search Party is destined to deliver a family experience that will be cherished for years to come.

Soon after Mattel's Irvin & Kenneth Feld Productions purchased Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice in 1979, the company approached Disney about doing a Disney-related show on ice. Feld Productions consequently licensed the rights to Disney material for ice shows, and in 1981, they began productions under the name Walt Disney's World on Ice. In March of the following year, Irvin & Kenneth Feld purchased back Feld Productions from Mattel including Ice Follies/Walt Disney's World on Ice, and five years later, Walt Disney's World on Ice made its international debut in Japan with Happy Birthday, Donald. The company had five touring shows in 1988, and a decade later, the name was officially changed to Disney on Ice, with a new touring presentation launched every year since 2008.

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party will enjoy seven performances at the Moline amphitheater during its area stop: on November 18 and 19 at 7 p.m.; on November 20 at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m.; and on November 21 at 11am and 3 p.m. Admission is $15-70, and tickets are available by caling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.