“Disney on Ice Presents: 'Frozen' & 'Encanto,'" December 5 through 8

Thursday, December 5, through Sunday, December 8

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

In a beloved seasonal tradition, family audiences are invited to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK from December 5 through 8 to experience the wonderful world of Disney – on Ice – in the brand-new touring sensation Disney on Ice Presents: "Frozen" & "Encanto," with the Moline venue transformed into an enormous skating rink for thrilling takes on two of the studio's most popular and acclaimed animated films of recent years, both of which won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature.

In this adventure on ice, family audiences of all ages will be transported into two of the 21st century's most beloved Disney films, and can sing along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more. Beyond Frozen's Anna and Elsa and Encanto's Mirabel and the Madrigal family live, guests will be treated to Disney fan favorites including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and many more.

Narrating the captivating story of Frozen is Olaf, the lovable snowman who likes warm hugs and all things summer. Astounding ice-skating transports families to Arendelle to be a part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter. Kristoff and Sven, meanwhile, take fans along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer. One of the top-grossing animated releases of all time, Frozen has spawned a feature-length sequel and numerous shorts, and along with its Oscar-winning power ballad "Let It Go," the soundtrack features such adored titles as "Do You Want to Build a Snowman," "Love Is an Open Door," and "For the First Time in Forever."

After a very Frozen adventure, audiences will journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia where they will meet the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Mirabel tells the tale of her amazing family and her journey to save the casita, her enchanted family home, alongside her sisters: Isabela, whose perfection radiates with her ability to make plants grow and flowers bloom with every step; and Luisa, with the gift of super-strength that she uses to help her village move buildings and reroute rivers. For the first time live, fans can witness Tia Pepa, who can control the weather with her emotions; her husband Felix; their daughter Dolores, with her gift to hear; and Bruno, the mysterious and misunderstood Madrigal family member whose visions foretold the future. Like Frozen, Encanto also boasts songs that Disney on Ice patrons will love singing along to, including the Oscar-nominated "Dos Oruguitas," "The Family Madrigal," and the unexpected sensation "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

In the end, audiences for Disney on Ice Presents: "Frozen" & "Encanto" will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special. As audiences glide and dance their way into these magical worlds of enchantment, guests are invited to enhance their Disney on Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes games, storytelling, crafting, interactive time with Elsa and Mirabel, and photo opportunities.

Disney on Ice Presents: "Frozen" & "Encanto" will enjoy its Moline-amphitheater run from December 5 through 8, with performances on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is $24-82, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.