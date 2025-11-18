“Disney on Ice Presents: Mickey's Search Party,” December 4 through 7

Thursday, December 4, through Sunday, December 7

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Family audiences are invited to the Vibrant Arena at the Mark from December 4 through 7 to experience the wonderful world of Disney – on Ice – in the delightful touring sensation Mickey's Search Party, with the Moline venue transformed into an enormous skating rink and some of the studio's most beloved characters joining Mickey Mouse and friends for an unforgettable adventure.

Disney on Ice Presents: Mickey’s Search Party is bringing the magic through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air, this adventure delivering compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers. With kids of all ages invited to join this magical search and help unlock an epic journey, audiences will rekindle fond memories of Disney and Pixar classics including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more.

In the touring smash, guests can embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney/Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Frozen's Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Witness Beauty & the Beast's Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice. Experience the power of teamwork when Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room. Laugh hysterically as the hilarious Peter Pan pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts, and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook. And sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean as she bravely encounters the fiery wrath of Te Ka.

Soon after Mattel's Irvin & Kenneth Feld Productions purchased Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice in 1979, the company approached Disney about doing a Disney-related show on ice. Feld Productions consequently licensed the rights to Disney material for ice shows, and in 1981, they began productions under the name Walt Disney's World on Ice. In March of the following year, Irvin & Kenneth Feld purchased back Feld Productions from Mattel including Ice Follies/Walt Disney's World on Ice, and five years later, Walt Disney's World on Ice made its international debut in Japan with Happy Birthday, Donald. The company had five touring shows in 1988, and a decade later, the name was officially changed to Disney on Ice, with a new touring presentation launched every year since 2008.

Disney on Ice Presents: Mickey's Search Party will enjoy seven performances at the Moline amphitheater during its area stop: on December 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.; on December 6 at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m.; and on December 7 at 11am and 3 p.m. Admission is $31-124, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.