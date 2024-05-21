Virtual Event – “Dr. Temple Grandin: The Hidden Gifts of Visual Thinkers,” June 4

Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries

Appearing in a special virtual program in conjunction with her most recent book Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, & Abstractions, Dr. Temple Grandin - one of the world’s most accomplished and well-known adults with autism - takes part in a June 4 lecture presentation hosted by Illinois Libraries Present and the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries. This special event will allow participants insight into the humanitarian who has been at the forefront of research and activism for autism and neurodiversity for decades.

Born in Boston in 1947, Mary Temple Grandin is a world-renowned academic, animal behaviorist, prominent proponent of the humane treatment of livestock for slaughter, and the author of more than 60 scientific papers on animal behavior. She is also a frequent consultant to the livestock industry, where she offers advice on animal behavior, as well as a longtime autism spokesperson, being one of the first autistic people to document the insights she gained from her personal experience of autism. In addition, Grandin is a faculty member with Animal Sciences in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Colorado State University.

In 2010, the magazine's Time 100, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, named Grandin in the "Heroes" category, and she was the subject of HBO's Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning biographical film Temple Grandin, its seven Emmys including wins for Outstanding Television Movie and performers Claire Danes (who played Grandin), David Strathairn, and Julia Ormond. Grandin's memoir Emergence: Labeled Autistic was published in 1986, and she has continued to write about autism and neurodivergence over the decades, with her years of research and understanding of animal behavior spearheading a reform in the quality of life for agricultural animals worldwide.

This virtual event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

Dr. Temple Grandin: The Hidden Gifts of Visual Thinkers will begin on June 4 at 7 p.m., participation in the virtual event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org, and calling (309)755-3393 and visiting SilvisLibrary.org.