“Dresden: A Royal Saxon Jewel,” June 8

Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Presented as part of the Davenport venue's popular “Kaffee und Kuchen” series, the German American Center's June 8 program Dresden: A Royal Saxon Jewel, presented by Russell and Cathy Baldner, will demonstrate why it is for very good reason that Dresden, Germany, has been called a “Cultural Center of World Renown” and, in recognition of its artistic and cultural wealth, “Florence [Italy] of the North.”

For centuries, Dresden and the former Electorate and Kingdom of Saxony enjoyed a prominent and illustrious role in the history of Germany and greater Europe. Today, the rich heritage of Saxony and its traditional capital city continues intact and is abundantly expressed in the splendid architecture, sumptuous treasure, and creative expression found in the historic Dresden Altstadt (Old City). Despite extensive devastation and an enormous toll on human life shortly before the end of World War II, Dresden arose from the rubble and ashes and was beautifully restored, its iconic and most glorious landmark, the Frauenkirche – Church of Our Lady – representing indomitable faith and fortitude, the common bonds of humanity, and the gracious spirit of reconciliation.

This is a story both tragic and uplifting, poignant and hopeful, and the generously illustrated Dresden: A Royal Saxon Jewel presentation provides helpful historical context and features a broad selection of striking images, including on a perfect day a glorious view of the city from far on high.

Dresden, Germany: A Royal Saxon Jewel is one of several recent publications and illustrated lectures in German and ethnic German history and language by Russell Baldner. As a youth, Russell’s early affection for the German language and history led to B.A. and M.A. degrees in history and undergraduate and graduate study in German, anthropology, and archaeology, as well as a career in education and a lifetime of research, publication, and public speaking in those and related fields. Those same historical and linguistic interests also led to repeated sojourns in ancestral Germany, most recently in October 2025. In September 2022, Russ and wife Cathryn hosted

“Medieval to Modern Hearts of Germany,” a two-week, 17-member group tour in northeastern Germany proposed, named, and largely designed by Baldner in conjunction with and sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa, his alma mater.

Included in the tour were pre-departure orientations by Russell focusing on the history of Germany, practical German language for travelers, and Germany’s social-cultural landscape, as well as after-dinner historical lectures and on-site interpretive commentaries while on tour in Germany. The itinerary also included a return visit to the Dresden and a renewed and welcome opportunity for Russ to hear and converse daily in the language of his heritage. Russ and Cathy look forward once again to gemütlich Kaffee und Kuchen and joining the always gracious hosts, hospitality, and engaging guests at the German American Heritage Center, as together we explore and share insights into yet another facet of Germanic history and heritage.

Dresden: A Royal Saxon Jewel will be presented at Davenport's German American Heritage Center on June 8, with refreshments for this “Kaffee und Kuchen” event served at 1:30 p.m. and Russell and Cathy Baldner's program beginning at 2 p.m. The event will also be presented virtually via Zoom, with access sent via e-mail before the program. Participation is free for Heritage Center members and $8 for non-members, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.