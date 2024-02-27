Drew Lynch, March 8

Friday, March 8, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Lauded by St. Louis' STL.com for his "quick wit and fast thinking," and beloved for his YouTube channel on which he posts content and occasionally streams a show titled Dog Vlog, standup comedian Drew Lynch brings his national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on March 8, his credits including a recurring role in the final season of IFC's hit series Maron and several appearances on TBS' Conan.

In 2015, Lynch auditioned for season 10 of America's Got Talent, and after the live audition, Howie Mandel hit the golden buzzer, sending Lynch straight to the quarterfinals at Radio City Music Hall. After going on to comete in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals, Lynch was among the top five performers and eventually came in second place behind ventriloquist Paul Zerdin.

As his fans know, Lynch has a stutter, a condition he developed after a softball accident that hit him in the throat, damaging his vocal cords, knocking him down, and resulting in traumatic brain injury. As stated on the comedian's Web-site biography: “Drew becoming a comedian was almost as unintentional as capturing America’s hearts. At the young age of 19, Drew moved to Los Angeles with aspirations of becoming an actor; a dream he had since he was a kid. A freak accident just a year into his acting career left Drew with a severe stutter and crushed his hopes of ever performing again. But his continued drive to become an entertainer forced him in a different direction, often reflecting on the 'softball that humbly changed his life and gave him a career'”

Beginning in December of 2017, Lynch starred in the flash-animation series Therapy Dog, created with animator Tony Celano, about a character who repeats his daily struggles with his dog Stella acting as his therapist. Lynch released his first album Concussed to streaming services in November of 2021, and in February of 2023, the comedian released his streaming special And These Are Jokes. Meanwhile, Lynch's Dog Vlog videos, which feature him talking to viewers about his life with his service dog, are adored for their creator's self-deprecating comedy, and the channel currently boasts more than 2 million subscribers.

Drew Lynch brings his national tour to Davenport's Event Center on March 8, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $25-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.