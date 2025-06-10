Ecdysiast Arts Museum Grand Opening, June 21

Saturday, June 21, 6 p.m.

Ecdysiast Arts Museum, 322 Brady Street, Davenport IA

Danielle Colby, star of the hit series American Pickers and a longtime advocate for the performing arts, is proud to announce the grand-opening celebration for the Ecdysiast Arts Museum, this museum in the heart of downtown Davenport dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history and artistry of burlesque. The June 21 event promises an evening of education and entertainment, featuring curated exhibits that delve into the glittering world of burlesque, as well as live performances that pay homage to this vibrant art form.

The Ecdysiast Arts Museum is a unique cultural institution founded by Colby, and dedicated to the preservation and celebration of burlesque history and performance. This singular downtown venue offers rare exhibits, performances, and educational programs that honor the legacy and ongoing evolution of burlesque.

“This is more than just a museum – it’s a dream realized in the city I call home,” said Colby. “It’s exciting to bring this world-class project to Davenport, where we’ll not only spotlight extraordinary performers and jaw-dropping costumes but also tell their intriguing stories in the larger narrative of women’s history – stories of resilience, creativity, and unapologetic expression. I can’t wait for visitors from around the globe to discover what makes this community, place, and this art form, so magical.”

Colby has spent years traveling across the country and around the world through her work on American Pickers, uncovering hidden treasures and stories along the way. Many of the one-of-a-kind costumes and artifacts were discovered during those travels – some even featured on episodes of the show. Her personal collection reflects a lifelong passion for the history, craftsmanship, and empowerment of burlesque.

‘'Burlesque performers have so often been misunderstood – cast aside, even shamed -but when you really look at their lives you see something extraordinary," said Colby. "These visionary artists used their bodies and their voices to claim space in a world that tried to silence them. That’s what ‘Stripping History’ means to me – peeling back the judgment to honor their bravery, their brilliance, and their humanity.”

Visitors to the new Ecdysiast Arts Museum can explore a thoughtfully curated collection that highlights the evolution of Burlesque, from its early roots to its modern-day resurgence. The museum aims to provide an inclusive and mindful space that honors the performers and their cultural significance.

The Ecdysiast Arts Museum Grand Opening will take place on June 21, with the doors opening at 6 p.m., the museum tour starting at 7 p.m., and a burlesque performance beginning at 8 p.m. $75 tickets include a cocktail reception, while $150 VIP tickets also include a goodie bag, an inclusive of sticker pack, a T-shirt, a signed photo of Dannie Diesel, a cast photo after the show, and an after-party experience with DJ Frail808, Dannie Diesel, and the cast.

For more information and to reserve, visit EcdysiastArtsMuseum.com.