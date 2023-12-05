Ed Bassmaster, December 16

Saturday, December 16, 7 & 9 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

On December 16, famed YouTuber Edwin Rodriguez -- better known by his stage moniker Ed Bassmaster -- will bring his national tour to Davenport for two standup performances in the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, the comedian's YouTube channel boasting more than 2.7 million subscribers and running comedy videos where, as various characters, Bassmaster puts people into awkward situations or downright pranks them.

Born in the northeast Philadelphia neighborhood of Pennsylvania, the 50-year-old Bassmaster was the star of the CMT reality-prank series The Ed Bassmaster Show before embarking on his wildly popular YouTube video series. In Bassmaster's videos, the comedian and married father of four is typically acting as one of his many characters, which include: Chip Diamond, Always Teste, Skippy, Randy, Emillio, I-Work guy, Girard Douche, a CIA agent, Swollen Man, Hacker, Tequila, Mumbles, Bluetooth Man, Ugly Face, Bushman, and Zombie Face.

Bassmaster began posting videos in 2006, and gained wide attention in 2015 with his and fellow YouTuber Jesse Wellens' faux surveillance video purporting to show the destruction of the Canadian hitchhiking robot hitchBOT, whose real-life destruction was not filmed. Some news organizations were fooled by the video. Meanwhile, during the YouTube Comedy Week live event in 2013, Bassmaster's Skippy character went on stage unannounced and was kicked out of the event. Bassmaster started his own podcast on his YouTube channel on Halloween of 2019, and it is estimated that his total views for the YouTube channel are nearing a billion, with 844.94 million as of early December.

Ed Bassmaster will perform two sets of standup in Davenport's Rhythm Room on December 16, admission is $30 for each of the 7 and 8 p.m. shows, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.