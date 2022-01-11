“An Evening with Silvia Moreno-Garcia,” January 26

Wednesday, January 26, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Rock Island Public Library

With the Washington Post deeming her latest novel “a fast-paced, darkly romantic journey,” and NPR stating that its characters are “unique, flawed, and sad in a way that burrows into your heart,” best-selling and award-winning novelist Silvia Moreno-Green will take part in a virtual conversation hosted by the Rock Island Public Library, the January 26 event allowing the author to discuss her 2021 book Velvet Was the Night and her genre-defying mashups of cultural noir and Lovecraft-ian horror.

Born in April of 1981, Moreno-Garcia was raised in Mexico by parents who both worked for a radio station. She moved to Canada in 2004 and completed her master's degree in science and technology studies from the University of British Columbia, officially moving to the university's locale of Vancouver in 2016. Moreno-Garcia began her career publishing in various fiction magazines and books including Exile Quarterly, and she was a finalist for the Manchester Fiction Prize in 2011. Her first short story collection This Strange Way of Dying was published in September of 2013 by Exile Editions, while her second, Love & Other Potions, came out in 2014 from Innsmouth Free Press. Her debut novel Signal to Noise, meanwhile, was published in 2015 by Solaris Books and was an immediate critical hit, being named one of the Best Science Fiction Novels of the Month in The Guardian and eventually making Moreno-Garcia a finalist for the 2017 Aurora Award for Best Novel.

Since her debut novel's release, Moreno-Garcia has released six additional novels: 2016's Certain Dark Things, 2017's The Beautiful Ones, 2019's Gods of Jade & Shadow, 2020's Untamed Shore and Mexican Gothic, and last year's critical smash Velvet Was the Night, which Vanity Fair called “an irresistibly dark feminist re-imagining of the Gothic fantasy novel.” She has received the 2016 Copper Cylinder Adult Award, the 2016 World Fantasy Award for Best Anthology, and the 2021 August Derleth Award for Best Horror Novel, and has also been nominated for two Nebula Awards, the Locus Award, and, for Mexican Gothic, the prestigious Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a Novel.

An Evening with Silvia Moreno-Garcia will be presented at 7 p.m. on January 26, participation in the virtual event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org.