"An Evening with Mick Foley," September 13

Monday, September 13, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

When someone's professional careers entail being an actor, an author, a comedian, a color commentator, and a wrestler of several decades, you can bet that person will have stories, and a number of moving, funny, and astonishing ones are sure to be told in the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on September 13, when the Bettendorf venue hosts the eagerly awaited tour stop A Night with Mick Foley.

Now retired at age 56, Foley worked for many wrestling promotions, including the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), as well as numerous promotions in Japan. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of WWE, and participated in the main event of WrestleMania in 1999 (as a guest referee) and 2000. He was consequently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2013.

Having wrestled under his real name and various ring monikers, Foley's main persona during his time in WCW and ECW from 1991 to 1996 was Cactus Jack, a bloodthirsty and uncompromisingly physical brawler from Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, who wore cowboy boots and often used sharp metallic objects, such as barbed wire, thumbtacks, and trashcans. When he got to the WWF in 1996, he debuted the persona known as Mankind, a masked, mentally deranged loner who spent his spare time dwelling in boiler rooms. Later, Foley debuted Dude Love, a relaxed, fun-loving, tie-dyed-shirt-wearing hippie. These personae were known as the "Three Faces of Foley," and Cactus Jack made his debut in the WWF in 1997. All three characters appeared in the 1998 Royal Rumble, making Foley the only competitor to enter the same Royal Rumble match three times under different personae.

Foley is a four-time world champion (three WWF Championships and one TNA World Heavyweight Championship), an 11-time world tag team champion (eight WWF Tag Team Championships, two ECW World Tag Team Championships and one WCW World Tag Team Championship), a one-time TNA Legends Champion, and the inaugural WWF Hardcore Champion. Foley's “Hell in a Cell” match against The Undertaker is regarded as one of his most memorable and controversial matches and widely acknowledged as the greatest Hell in a Cell Match of all time. Foley's dedicated and physical style of wrestling led him to often participate in violent and brutal matches that involved him taking dangerous bumps and putting his body through a considerable physical toll, eventually earning him the moniker "The Hardcore Legend."

But while wrestling accounts for the majority of Foley's professional life, it's hardly its entirety. As a New York Times bestselling author, Foley has thus far written five memoirs (ranging from 1999's Have a Nice Day to 2017's Saint Mick), four children's books, and two novels (2003's Tietam Brown and 2005's Scooter). As an actor, he has appeared in such films as Anamorph, 12 Hour Shift, and the critically acclaimed The Peanut Butter Falcon, and TV series including Now & Again, Warren the Ape, and 30 Rock. And in addition to providing color commentary for numerous matches, Foley is an engaged activist, known primarily for his support of childhood-education funding, the Democratic Party, and the U.S. troops overseas.

An Evening with Mick Foley begins in the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room at 7 p.m. on September 13, and general admission seating is $20, with $50 VIP tickets including a post-show meet-and-greet, a photo opportunity, and an 11 x 14 “Three Faces of Foley” signed by all three of Foley's wrestling personae. For more information and tickets, call 563-328-8000 and visit RhythmCityCasino.com.