13 Sep 2022

Active Endeavors Health & Fitness Expo and Quad Cities Marathon, September 24 and 25

By Reader Staff

Active Endeavors Health & Fitness Expo and Quad Cities Marathon at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK -- September 24 and 25.

Health & Fitness Expo: Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Marathon: Sunday, September 25, 7 a.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

An eagerly awaited autumnal tradition will get the blood pumping on September 24 and 25, as the weekend brings with it the Vibrant Arena at the MARK's Active Endeavors Health & Fitness Expo on Saturday followed by the 25th Quad Cities Marathon, presented by TBK Bank, on Sunday, the latter a Boston Marathon qualifier and the only such event in the country to incorporate five races, four cities, three bridges, two states, and one island.

On September 24, the Vibrant Arena at the MARK and Active Endeavors will host a number of preparatory events for Sunday's runners, with this year's expo boasting more than 40 booths featuring health-and-fitness products and information; official race merchandise; registration and packet pick-up for Sunday's varied races; and a number of guest presenters speaking between noon and 4 p.m. The day will also feature Body Dynamics' Pump & Run, in which you can bench and curl a percentage of your body weight to earn a reduction in your rare-day run time; the Fleet Feet Shake-out Run at 8 a.m. outside the Vibrant Arena at the MARK; the 10 a.m. Rudy's Tacos One-Mile Walk/Run for Prostate Cancer featuring post-race refreshments; a non-competitive, Happy Joe's Kids Micromarathon; and a 2:30 p.m. runner's session with race director Joe Moreno, who will reviews the ins and outs of the Quad Cities Marathon course.

Meanwhile, on September 25, the TBK Bank's official Quad Cities Marathon events all get underway, with the full marathon, half-marathon, and marathon relay beginning at 7 a.m., and the 5K starting at 7:15 a.m. A post-race party with chiropractic care, massages, music, food, drinks, and more await the runners at the finish line, and award ceremonies will be held at the tent right of the stage area at 9 a.m. (for the Palmer 5K Run/Walk and the Orthopaedic Specialists 5k Run/Walk Pump ‘n Run), 10 a.m. (for the Mel Foster Half-Marathon and Orthopaedic Specialists Half Marathon Pump ‘n Run), 11 a.m. (for the TBK Bank Marathon and Orthopaedic Specialists Marathon Pump ‘n Run), and 11:20 a.m. (for the Rock Valley Physical Therapy 5 Person Relay).

Admission to the September 24 Active Endeavors Health & Fitness Expo is free, with varying registration prices for the September 25 races, and more information on the weekend is available by visiting QCMarathon.org.

