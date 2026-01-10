Fourth-Annual Eagle Fest: “Eagles & Ice,” January 17 and 18

Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18

Downtown LeClaire IA

The City of LeClaire, Iowa, is excited to announce the 4th Annual LeClaire Eagle Fest, sponsored in part by the Riverboat Twilight, taking place on January 17 and 18. This educational event is free of charge and invites visitors to spot bald eagles in their natural habitat above the Mississippi River.

“We are thrilled with the success of the first three years of the new LeClaire Eagle Fest. Both the turnout and the feedback far exceeded our expectations!” said LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn. “This year’s event promises the same opportunities for the general public to witness live bald eagles – once a rarity in this part of the country – and appreciate the natural grandeur of the Upper Mississippi River Valley.”

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, bald eagles typically migrate south from northern portions of North America to the Midwest in search of food, visiting this area from December to March. With an unmistakable plumage and a majestic wingspan, these iconic creatures provide an extraordinary bird watching opportunity. The LeClaire Eagle Fest will provide visitors with an unparalleled glimpse of how these birds of prey live in the wild.

“To see so many people fascinated with these incredible animals is extremely heartening, given the bald eagle’s history as a critically endangered species,” said wildlife photographer Ty Smedes, whose work has documented the bald eagle population’s rebound since conservation efforts in the 20 th century. “This renewed interest shows the public is vested in protecting bald eagles and seeing our national symbol flourish in their own backyard. I’m honored and privileged to be involved with this amazing event for the second straight year and help spread awareness of our impact on the natural world.”

Back this year is a presentation by Gary Metivier, an award-winning author of several children’s books and adult nonfiction books. He has also won several awards for his storytelling as a journalist and on his YouTube channel The Heart of the Story with Gary Metivier. Gary will be presenting and signing a book he produced with Jay Wolf.

The two-day eagle extravaganza begins Saturday, January 17, as Historic Cody Road hosts ice sculptor Rob Storm, who will create three breathtaking works of art from noon to 2 p.m. at Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium (102 South Cody Road) for display at local businesses. On Sunday, January 18, the Celebration Center located at 229 North Cody Road in LeClaire will host multiple eagle presentations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with a free hot cocoa bar (while supplies last) sponsored by Blackhawk Bank & Trust. The Sunday schedule will include more ice sculpting by Rob Storm from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m next door to the Celebration Center on the Mississippi River Distilling Company’s patio.

Sunday’s other events will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Celebration Center, 229 North Cody Road in LeClaire. (Schedule subject to change.)

* 10:50 a.m. – Doors open to public / Vendors and kids’ activities / Hot cocoa bar

* 11 a.m. – That’s Wild with Gary Metivier wildlife presentation

* 11:30 a.m. – St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host two presentations with four live raptors including a bald eagle. The World Bird Sanctuary has treated more than 21,000 injured birds and has helped organize conservation efforts on four continents.

* Noon – Internationally acclaimed author and storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis will emcee and present The Legend of the Eagle.

* 12:30 p.m. – Colin Shirk with The RARE Group will be presenting on their rehabilitation and conservation efforts, accompanied by two of their avian ambassadors: Denali, the Rough- legged Hawk, and Bog, the Barred Owl.

* 1:15 p.m. – Photographer Ty Smedes will present “Raptors of the Midwest,” which shows beautiful flight shots and descriptions of all our owls, hawks, falcons, and bald eagles that live or migrate through the Midwest. Second editions of Smedes’ book, The Return of Iowa’s Bald Eagles, will be available for sale and can be signed by the author.

* 2 p.m. – St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host another presentation with four live raptors including a bald eagle.

* 2:30 p.m. – Internationally acclaimed author and storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis will finish out the day with one last Native American eagle story.

Spotting scopes also will be available on the Celebration Center rooftop patio accompanied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, allowing guests an up-close look at eagles and other birds from a safe distance. Businesses along Historic Cody Road will also host related events, activities, and displays. Vendors at the event include: LeClaire Community Library; World Bird Sanctuary; Buffalo Bill Museum, Steve Malmberg, local photographer; Ty Smedes, photographer and presenter; That’s Wild with Gary Metivier; Colin Shirk with The RARE Group; and Brian “Fox” Ellis, storyteller. Books and souvenirs will be available to purchase.

The LeClaire Eagle Fest is sponsored by the Riverboat Twilight as our title sponsor. LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, Aunt Hattie’s, The Potter’s House, LeClaire McDonald’s, Bela, Bamboo Baby Boutique, and Ember on the Hill are our ice sculpture sponsors. Black Hawk Bank & Trust is our hot cocoa bar sponsor. Other sponsors include First Central State Bank, Mississippi River Distilling Company, and Holiday Inn Express is our lodging sponsor.

For more information on the Fourth-Annual Eagle Fest: Eagles & Ice, email info@visitleclaire.com and visit VisitLeClaire.com/events/leclaire-eagle-festival.