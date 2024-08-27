Frank Caliendo, September 12

Thursday, September 12, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Sports, laughs, and loads of pop-culture references are sure to be on hand when Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort hosts a September 21 evening with touring comedian and frequent TV personality Frank Caliendo. His list of famed impressions includes those of actors Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, and Robert De Niro; politicians Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama; broadcasters John Madden, Charles Barkley, and Jon Gruden; and talk show hosts Dr. Phil, Jay Leno, and David Letterman.

On stage, Caliendo’s high-energy act is a blend of observations, impressions, characters, and anecdotal stories that inspired the Hollywood Reporter to call him “a combination of Robin Williams and Jim Carrey.” After completing an 10-year run on the FOX NFL Sunday Pregame show, Caniendo found a new home over at ESPN, where he joined the cast of the Sunday NFL Countdown. Given ESPN's plethora of strong personalities, the career change allowed Caliendo to add to his vast arsenal of impressions by impersonating TV analysts such as Jon Gruden, Mel Kiper, Jr., Ron “Jaws” Jaworski, Mike Ditka, Adam Schefter, and Chris “Boomer” Berman. Beyond ESPN’s NFL show, Caliendo has also made regular appearances on SportsCenter and other ESPN series, and his “Gruden QB Camp” segments, his Super Bowl Richard Sherman 30 for 30 mocumentary, and “#IfTrumpWere” parodies are among the comedian's recent works that have gone viral.

A veteran of television sketch comedy as a cast member on Mad TV and his own starring showcase Frank TV, Caliendo has been a television fixture for nearly two decades, headlining comedy specials on TBS and Comedy Central and routinely making guest appearances on TV comedies including Hot in Cleveland and Sullivan & Son. The comedian also enjoyed nearly 20 collective appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman, and his imitation of then-President George W. Bush was spot-on enough to earn Caliendo an invitation to perform at the 2006 Radio-Television Correspondents Dinner.

Frank Caliendo brings his national tour to Davenport's Event Center on September 12, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $25-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.