“Friends”Giving Trivia Night, November 21

Friday, November 21, 8 p.m.

Great River Brewery, 332 East Second Street, Davenport IA

The rain may not start to pour, but staffers at Great River Brewery will be there for you – like they've been there before! – on November 21, the evening of which will find the Davenport venue inviting patrons to share their best guesses on Central Perk factoids in the sitcom- and holiday-themed FriendsGiving Trivia Night.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting 10 seasons and 236 episodes. With its ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (ross), the show revolves around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, and Kauffman and Crane began developing the sitcom under the working title Insomnia Cafe between November and December 1993. They presented the idea to eventual co-executive producer Kevin S. Bright, pitched a seven-page treatment of the show to NBC, and after several script rewrites and possible title changes to Six of One and Friends Like Us, the series was finally named simply Friends.

Filming took place at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, and all 10 seasons of the show ranked within the top 10 of the final television season ratings, with Friends ultimately reaching the number-one spot in its eighth season. The series finale was watched by around 52.5 million American viewers, making it the fifth most-watched series finale in television history and the most-watched television episode of the 2000s. Friends received critical and industry acclaim throughout its run, becoming one of the most popular television shows of all time. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002 for an eighth season that also saw Aniston winning Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series. Other Emmy wins over the years include Lisa Kudrow as Outstanding Supporting Actress, Bruce Willis and Christina Applegate as Guest Performers, and Michael Lembeck for directing the season-two episode "The One After the Super Bowl."

The show ranked number 21 on TV Guide's "50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time" and number seven on Empire magazine's "The 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time," and in 1997, the episode "The One with the Prom Video" was ranked among TV Guide's 100 Greatest Episodes of All-Time. Additionally, in 2013, Friends ranked number 24 on the Writers Guild of America's 101 Best Written TV Series of All Time, and in 2021, the sitcom's cast members returned for an Emmy-nominated reunion special that aired on HBO Max.

FriendsGiving Trivia Night takes place at 8 p.m. on November 21, and more information on the event is available by calling 309-519-7899 and visiting GreatRiver.beer.