“From Dubuque to Selma & Beyond: My Journey to Understand Racism is America,” January 23

Thursday, January 23, 6 p.m.

Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL

With the in-person event held in commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Week, Augustana College graduate, former Moline teacher/coach, and Superintendent of Rock Island-Milan Public Schools Dr. Dave Markward takes part in a talk-show-style conversation about his memoir From Dubuque to Selma & Beyond: My Journey to Understand Racism in America, the January 23 Moline Public Library program finding Markward engaging with fellow Augustana grad and Moline businessman Brett Carter.

Dave Markward has dedicated his professional life to public education, serving as a trusted source of knowledge for five decades. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School and Augustana, Markward earned two advanced degrees from Western Illinois University and a doctorate from Illinois State University. He started his career as a junior-high-school science teacher, then served as a coach, principal, school district superintendent (including for the Rock Island-Milan School District and Cedar Rapids Community School District), college instructor, and educational consultant. His first book, Free the Teachers: A Guide to Joyful Teaching and Learning, is dedicated to productive education reform. In his latest work, From Dubuque to Selma and Beyond: My Journey to Understand Racism in America, Markward delves into the complex world of racism. His memoir is a testament to his unwavering belief in humanity and the power of education to effect change, and autographed books will be on sale at the January 23 program, with all profits benefiting the Moline/Coal Valley School District.

Brett Carter is a partner in True’s Financial Services Practice, specializing in C-suite, board director, VP, and other executive-level searches for clients in all sectors of the insurance industry. Before joining True, Brett held the position of Managing Director at The Jacobson Group, a boutique search firm exclusively dedicated to insurance. With more than 20 years of direct insurance experience, including roles at Munich Re US P&C, American Modern, Travelers, and State Farm, Carter excels in strategic consultation regarding talent acquisition, leadership and corporate culture. Carter's passion for innovation, organizational excellence, and strong communication skills translate into expert executive search and selection consulting for his insurance clients. He is also a sought-after thought leader, speaker, and panelist at many industry events and conferences, while as a diversity champion, Carter serves as President of the National African American Insurance Association Chicago Chapter and contributes to various industry committees promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The public "talk-show" talk on From Dubuque to Selma & Beyond: My Journey to Understand Racism in America takes place in the library's Gold/Silver/Bronze Room on January 23, participation in the 6 p.m. event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)524-2470 and visiting MolineLibrary.com.