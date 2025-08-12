“From Hitler to Hollywood,” August 24

Sunday, August 24, 2 p.m.

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Presented as a kickoff to next month's German Film Series at The Last Picture House, and offered as part of the German American Heritage Center's popular "Kaffee und Kuchen" series, the August 24 program From Hitler to Hollywood will find Emmy-winning local filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundles of Fourth Wall Films hosting a screening of PBS' Cinema’s Exiles documentary, and leading a dynamic post-film discussion about some of this period's most influential films, actors, and directors.

As stated at PBS.org, "When Adolf Hitler became Chancellor of Germany in 1933, one of his earliest actions was to ban Jews from working in that country’s storied film industry, praised as the most creative cinema in the world. Men and women who had created landmarks of movie history fled their homeland in the ensuing months and years. Many of them went to Hollywood.

"Cinema's Exiles: From Hitler to Hollywood traces the experiences of the exiles who took refuge in Hollywood, and examines their impact on both the German and the American cinemas. In Germany, they had created such groundbreaking pictures as The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The Blue Angel, and M. In Hollywood, their influence ranged from the horror genre and film noir, to comedy and drama. With their lush compositions, they changed the role of music in the motion picture. They even made Westerns.

"More than 800 film professionals escaped to Hollywood in the years between 1933 and 1939. They include actors Felix Bressart, Hedy Lamarr and Peter Lorre; directors Fritz Lang, Henry Koster, Billy Wilder and Fred Zinnemann; composers Frederick Hollander, Hans Salter and Franz Waxman; and cinematographer Rudy Mate. Not every exile found success in Hollywood; most never regained the fame they had known in Europe. Many had to seek work outside the industry. Still others would fail in America, financially dependent on the generosity of fellow Germans, among them actress Marlene Dietrich, and director Ernst Lubitsch. A few returned to Germany after the war – but not many. The majority had set upon the road taken by many refugees, that of integrating into the American culture – and giving an element of themselves back to that culture.

"By the 1950s, the émigrés' output reflected a degree of professional integration in Hollywood perhaps unimagined when they had all dreamt of California as a destination. Their films number among the classics of the American cinema. Excerpts from several of them are included in Cinema's Exiles: From Hitler to Hollywood, among them The Bride of Frankenstein, Fury, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Ninotchka, To Be or Not To Be, Casablanca, The Wolf Man, Double Indemnity, Phantom Lady, Sunset Boulevard, High Noon, The Big Heat, and Some Like It Hot. The program also highlights the films created by the early German cinema, including The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Metropolis, The Blue Angel, and M.

"In addition to film clips, Cinema's Exiles includes a variety of visual elements: behind-the-scenes archival footage of director Fritz Lang in Germany, Marlene Dietrich’s Blue Angel screen test, and rarely seen historical footage. Home movie footage and photographs have been provided to the production by the several of the exiles’ families, and the production has received the cooperation of the Museum of Film and Television, Berlin, the Academy of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles and the National Archives. Eyewitness accounts of this era are provided by screen actress Lupita Kohner, author Peter Viertel and with archive statements from Billy Wilder, Fritz Lang and Fred Zinnemann, among others."

Fourth Wall Films was formed in Kansas City, Missouri by husband and wife filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle. The company was located in Los Angeles, California, from 1989 to 2007, and since then, Fourth Wall Films has found a permanent Heartland home in the Quad Cities on the Mississippi River. With the German American Heritage Center's August 24 program supported by Truth First Film Alliance, the venue's German Film Series will be held in downtown Davenport's The Last Picture House (325 East Second Street), with the following films screened on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.: Sunset Boulevard (September 3), The Big Heat (September 10), Shanhai Express (September 17), From Here to Eternity (September 24), and Casablanca (October 1).

From Hitler to Hollywood will be presented at Davenport's German American Heritage Center on August 24, with refreshments for this “Kaffee und Kuchen” event served at 1:30 p.m. and the video screening and the Rundles; program program beginning at 2 p.m. Participation is free for Heritage Center members and $8 for non-members, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.