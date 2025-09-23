“From Me to We: Developing Character for the Common Good,” October 6

Monday, October 6, 7 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Joshua Freedman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Six Seconds – the global non-profit dedicated to teaching people how to use emotional intelligence (EQ) – will deliver the Fall 2025 Michael Lester Wendt Character Lecture at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, his presentation "From Me to We: Developing Character for the Common Good" being presented free to the public on October 6.

Across cultures and generations, people have wondered what makes for a good life. In "From Me to We: Developing Character for the Common Good," Freedman will draw on research in emotional intelligence, leadership, and character development to suggest a paradoxical answer: the path to fulfillment is not found in pursuing our own success alone but in dedicating ourselves to something larger. As CEO of Six Seconds, Freedman has worked with communities and organizations worldwide to put these ideas into practice. The Six Seconds Emotional Intelligence Assessment (SEI), used by more than 1 million people, includes a measure of Pursing Noble Goals. Freedman said results from the assessment show a concerning decline: down 7.7 percent since 2019, including a 12 percent drop among Gen Z. Against this backdrop, Freedman argues that Noble Goals are not only a practice of character but a pressing need for our time, saying, “It is precisely in this movement beyond self that we discover deeper joy, stronger connections, and the possibility of flourishing together."

One of the world’s top experts on using emotional intelligence to improve performance, Freedman owns the EQ Network group on LinkedIn with over a million active members and is a master certified coach. He is an adjunct instructor for Columbia Teachers College Summer Principals Academy and Antioch University’s doctoral program in Educational and Professional Practice with a specialization in Social Emotional Learning. Freedman also teaches professionals around the world practical tools to measure and create value with emotional intelligence.

Freedman leads the world’s largest study of emotional intelligence, with breaking research dropping later this year. He is also the author of seven emotional intelligence books, including the best-selling At the Heart of Leadership: How to Get Results with Emotional Intelligence. His eighth book, Emotion Rules, is coming soon. Freedman has helped hundreds of organizations, including FedEx, Qatar Airways, the US Navy, P&G, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, HSBC, and the United Nations, use emotional intelligence to get better results. His work leads to a people-centered culture that strengthens leadership, sales, employee wellbeing, retention, and renovation.

The lecture is presented by UD’s Wendt Center as part of its vision to cultivate good character and lives of purpose for the common good in an ever-changing world. Guest lecturers in the fall and spring draw on their own lives of purpose to illuminate the pressing issues of our time and the diverse virtues – such as integrity, courage, justice, compassion, and practical wisdom – that guide us in meeting them.

Joshua Freedman will present "From Me to We: Developing Character for the Common Good" in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on October 6, the 7 p.m. lecture is free with tickets not required, and more information on the evening is available by calling (563)589-3440 and visiting Dbq.edu.