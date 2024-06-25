Gabriel Iglesias, July 7

Sunday, July 7, 5 & 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

One of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with more than a billion views and in excess of 25 million fans across social media, Gabriel Iglesias brings his signature comic stylings to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center for two July 7 performances, the comedian having the distinct honor of being one of few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

The 47-year-old Iglesias is the youngest of six children, and was raised by a single mother in Long Beach, California. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced, and in 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills anywhere he could find an audience, including in biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints. Iglesias' stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters, and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life, and his unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

His feature-film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2, while Iglesias' voice has been heard in many animated films over the years. In 2017, Iglesias voiced the role of “Head Clerk” in Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animated film Coco, and he also voiced “Babo” in Ugly Dolls, “Rufus the Dog” in the Golden Globe-nominated animated holiday film The Star, and “Cuatro” in the Oscar-nominated comedy Ferdinand. Gabriel is also one of a handful of comedians who can boast a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film, The Fluffy Movie.

On television, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series Mr. Iglesias, which enjoyed a two-season run and, in 2020, won best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latino actors/actresses in the entertainment industry. In addition to his comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release two stand-up comedy specials. The first, titled One Show Fits All, was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January of 2019. The second, Stadium Fluffy, was taped in front of a crowd of 55,000 fans at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where Iglesias made history as the first comedian to perform at and sellout the largest MLB stadium in the United States.

Gabriel Iglesias brings his national tour to Davenport's Event Center on July 7, admission to the 5 and 8 p.m. shows is $60-100, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.