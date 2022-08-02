“Grant Wood: Prairie Rebel,” August 14

Sunday, August 14, 2 p.m.

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

One of American history's most famous Iowans serves as the subject for a special live solo performance on August 14 when Davenport's German American Heritage Center presents Grant Wood: Prairie Rebel, author/star Tom Mulligan's exploration into the life of the Anamosa native best-known for painting the 1930 masterpiece American Gothic.

Born in 1891 and only 50 when he passed away, Wood was an active painter from an extremely young age until his death, and although he is best known for his paintings, he worked in a large number of media, including lithography, ink, charcoal, ceramics, metal, wood and found objects. Throughout his life, he hired out his talents to many Iowa-based businesses as a steady source of income – painting advertisements, sketching rooms of a mortuary house for promotional flyers and, in one case, designing the corn-themed décor for the dining room of a hotel. The artist is associated with the American movement of Regionalism, which was primarily situated in the Midwest, and advanced figurative painting of rural American themes in an aggressive rejection of European abstraction. Wood's work was also marketed through Associated American Artists in New York for many years, and he is considered the patron artist of Cedar Rapids, and his childhood country school is depicted on the 2004 Iowa State Quarter.

In the 45-minute, one-man show Grant Wood: Prairie Rebel, Wood, as enacted by author Tom Milligan, chats with the audience as if talking to an old friend across the backyard fence, or maybe at his home at Five Turner Alley in Cedar Rapids. In telling us about his life and how he changed the art world forever, it is the man behind American Gothic that we hear and see, and the story of how he took the moments, memories and people of Iowa to show the whole world the specialness of this Iowa. After the presentation, the audience is encouraged to ask questions about Grant Wood and his life.

Wood portrayer Milligan has spent 45 years as a working theater artist in Iowa. As an actor, director, scenic designer, and producer, his work has been seen throughout Iowa and the Midwest. Beginning in 1973, many remember his work at Iowa’s first dinner theater, Charlie’s Showplace, in Des Moines. Over the years he has been on staff at the Des Moines Playhouse, the Ingersoll Dinner Theater, the Drake Opera, the Hoyt Sherman Theater, the Drama Workshop, and many other venues in the Des Moines area. In 2005, Milligan moved to the Amana Colonies, where he worked on multiple productions at the Old Creamery Theater, the Iowa Theater Artists Company, and many self-produced productions. His 16-year association with Humanities Iowa reflects his passion for both theatre and history through his unique one-man-play presentations.

Grant Wood: Prairie Rebel will be presented at the German American Heritage Center on August 14, admission to the 2 p.m. event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.