“Hard Work: The Mind of an Author,” December 7

Wednesday, December 7, 5:30 p.m.

Davenport Public Library – Eastern Avenue Branch

A local author, entrepreneur, and retired combat veteran hosts a special December 7 presentation at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch, with Dr. Burl Randolph Jr. speaks on Hard Work: The Mind of an Author, describing the differences between being a writer and an author, and whether hard work is a factor in success for being either.

Dr. Randolph was a military practitioner in the Art of War in the Profession of Arms. As a captain, major, lieutenant colonel, and colonel, he served in Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom 1, and Iraqi Freedom 07-09, the latter of which was the Army's last 15-month deployment. Seeing war at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels, Dr. Randolph transferred those perspectives and appreciation for organizational alignment into his business practices, which include the 2015 founding of MyWingman LLC, a business leadership and management-consulting company serving the Quad Cities and the nation. Boasting 32 years of military leadership and management experience, he retired in 2014 as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence and Security, G2, Army Sustainment Command with the Rock Island Arsenal, and has held held numerous management and leadership positions in over 20 locations throughout the world. Dr. Randolph is currently the President and Chief Consultant of MyWingman, LLC, as well as the author of the bestselling book Inspired, Not Retired: Leadership Lessons from Father to Son.

The Davenport library's December 7 speaker made his first self-publishing foray in 2015 by co-authoring Pastor Rev Stanley Moore’s personal tragedy Can God Trust You with Trouble? This was followed in 2016 by editing No Disruptions: The Future of Mid-Market Manufacturing by Andrea Olson, and after helping with several doctoral dissertations, peer-reviewed articles, and academic works, Dr. Randolph finally shared his personal story in Inspired, Not Retired. He recently expanded the work's leadership series by releasing Inspired, Not Retired: The Audiobook in February of 2022, plus The Inspired, Not Retired Workbook: A Guide to Developing Your Leadership Lessons this past March.

Hard Work: The Mind of an Author will be presented at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch on December 7, with Dr. Randolph's 6 p.m. talk preceded by a 5:30 p.m. meet-and-greet, and followed by a 7 p.m. questions-and-answer session. Participation in the program is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7832 and visiting DavenportLibrary.com.