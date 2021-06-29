“Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix” Trivia Night, July 6

Tuesday, July 6, 7 p.m.

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA

A massively successful book that became a massively successful movie will be the subject of the latest evening of factoids at the Tangled Wood, with the Bettendorf venue, on July 6, inviting Hogwarts-minded Muggles to share their knowledge of All Things Potter during its Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix Trivia Night.

Author J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix follows Harry's struggles through his fifth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, with the storylines including the surreptitious return of the antagonist Lord Voldemort, the impending O.W.L. exams, and an obstructive Ministry of Magic. Rowling's novel was published on June 21 of 2003 and sold five million copies in its first 24 hours. The longest book of the Harry Potter series, Order of the Phoenix won several notable citations, including 2003's American Library Association Best Book for Young Adults Award. It also received the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio 2004 Gold Medal, and the New York Times' John Leonard praised the novel, saying "The Order of the Phoenix starts slow, gathers speed, and then skateboards, with somersaults, to its furious conclusion ... . As Harry gets older, Rowling gets better."

Released in 2007, director David Yates' film version of Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix was written by Michael Goldenberg (making this the only film in the series not to be scripted by Steve Kloves) and produced by David Heyman and David Barron. As throughout the movie series, the film stars Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter alongside Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry's best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, with the cast also featuring Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Brendan Gleeson, Gary Oldman, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Emma Thompson. The film opened to a worldwide five-day opening of $333 million, the third-best of all time, and grossed $940 million total, second only to Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End for the greatest total of 2007. Colin Bertram of the New York Daily News gave the film four out of four stars, calling it the best Potter film yet, and wrote that "die-hard Potter addicts will rejoice that Yates has distilled J. K. Rowling's broad universe with care and reverence."

Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix Trivia Night begins at 7 p.m. on July 6, participation is free for the all-ages event, and cash prizes will be awarded. For more information on the evening, call (563)949-1000 and visit TheTangledWood.com.