“Hellzapoppin Holiday Hullabaloo Circus Sideshow,” November 29

Wednesday, November 29, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Its artists boasting singular performers and acts that have landed them in the Guinness Book of World Records, as well as on TV's America's Got Talent and Ripley's Believe It Or Not, the touring sensations of Hellzapoppin bring their Holiday Hullabaloo Circus Sideshow to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on November 29, this outrageous, rock-'n'-roll-fueled event having already performed in excess of 3,000 shows throughout 16 countries.

Thrill-seekings and the unprepared alike won't believe what they'll witness in this traveling show currently celebrating 15 years of touring. Presented by the mischievous ringleader and producer Bryce “the Govna” Graves, the show finds its headliner in noted "half-man daredevil" Mr. Short E. Dangerously, now appearing in his tenth year with the troupe. Attendees will also spend time with one of the most famous sideshow performers in the world and multi-Guinness World Record Holder Andrew S., as well as the sensational starlet Willow Lauren, the award-winning juggler Lucian Fuller, and the unnamed "Lizard Man." Additional members of the company include the world's smallest escape artist Nik Sin and yo-yo master Mr. Derek "Dirty D the Hurricane" Cockrum, and while some might believe Hellzapoppin to be extreme, Graves says his circus is for all people and people of all ages: “You don’t stop going to the circus when you get old; you get old when you stop going to the circus.”

Beyond the risk-taking performers, circus guests can enjoy seeing their acts set to raucous rock music by the likes of Mot ö rhead, M ö tley Cr ü e, Nine Inch Nails, Avatar, In This Moment, Texas Hippie Coalition, Highly Suspect, Saliva, Apocalyptica, Skillet, and others. Named after a 1930s Broadway musical that became a 1941 film, Hellzapoppin’s first-ever show was opening for Marilyn Manson in 2009, which was followed by a U.S. tour alongside hardcore metal groups Mudvayne, Static-X, Black Label Society, Suicide Silence, and Bury Your Dead. The troupe has since toured with dozens of rock bands and played at major music festivals. Unlike traditional circuses and sideshows that set up in one location for a series of shows, Says Willow Lauren, “We want our audiences to leave a Hellzapoppin show feeling inspired. We want to shatter what people see as being impossible, not just on our stage, but what you see as being impossible in your lives."

The Hellzapoppin Holiday Hullabaloo Circus Sideshow lands in East Moline on November 29, admission to the 7 p.m. event is $20-30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.