“Herbert Hoover & Christmas,” November 17

Thursday, November 17, 6 p.m.

Presented by the Davenport Public Library

Presented on November 17 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Herbert Hoover & Christmas will find Park Ranger Hoehnle covering the subject from the simple holiday celebrations of Hoover's Quaker youth to his globetrotting years as a mining engineer in many lands to his years in the White House and a memorable Christmas Eve fire in 1929.

As stated at Hoover.archives.gov: "Herbert Hoover was at home on six continents. As a young mining engineer, Herbert Hoover's travels spanned the globe. Later, as the 'Great Humanitarian,' he directed food relief in more than three dozen nations. Not surprisingly, he and his family experienced Christmas in a wide range of settings. One holiday he spent in the Gobi Desert. Another Yuletide found him on a steamer navigating the Suez Canal; another year he and Mrs. Hoover ministered to war-torn Belgian victims of World War I. Whether celebrating at home or abroad, the Hoovers experienced many different customs and traditions.

"Herbert Hoover remembered fondly a Christmas from his childhood when he was about ten years old. After his parents died, young Bert had been sent to live with his Aunt Millie and Uncle Allan and their children on a farm outside of town. Although Quakers do not usually celebrate Christmas, Bert’s aunt and uncle made sure he had something to enjoy. Uncle Allan took the children to chop down a pine tree in the woods by the Cedar River. Aunt Millie allowed them to make popcorn and then taught them to string the popcorn on thread to make garlands of 'snow' for the tree. There was plenty of good food to be eaten, including fruit, nuts, and sorghum molasses popcorn balls.

"As President and First Lady, the Hoovers participated in many public ceremonies. Privately, they held intimate celebrations with close friends. On Christmas Eve 1930, a party was hosted by the Hoovers’ grandchildren. The following is an excerpt from a letter that was written by press secretary George Akerson's wife, Harriet: 'After guests had greeted their hosts, all were given cards to match up and find their dinner partners. After dinner, brass bells were passed out to the men and boys and copper candlestick with lit red candles were handed to the ladies. The President holding granddaughter Peggy-Ann’s hand and Mrs. Hoover with grandson Peter, led the march through the darkened White House rooms in search of Santa Claus. As they went up the grand staircase “we each pulled a red cord hanging from above and it gave a real chime and did blend in exquisitely with the bells…the men and boys were ringing…It was a joy to see the beaming faces of all from the President down to the smallest child.'"

Program speaker Peter Hoehnle is a National Park Service guide at the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site and holds a doctorate in history. He enjoys doing historical research and has been widely published on American communal societies, including volumes on Amana and the Shakers.

Herbert Hoover & Christmas will be presented virtually on November 17, participation in the 6 p.m. Zoom event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-visiting DavenportLibrary.com.