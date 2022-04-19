“Hidden Habsburgs in Iowa” Symposium, April 30

Saturday, April 30 8 p.m.

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Held in conjunction with the April 24 opening of the venue's exhibit Hidden Habsburgs in Iowa: 1846-1868, Davenport's German American Heritage Center will host a free Hidden Habsburgs in Iowa symposium on April 30, a morning and afternoon of presentations in which attendees are invited to learn more about the immigrants who came to the Quad Cities and left a lasting legacy.

The symposium begins at 8 a.m. with registration and a continental breakfast of coffee, tea, bagels, and assorted sweet rolls, after which a 9 a.m. welcome address will be delivered by Kelly Lao, executive director of the German American Heritage Center. At 9:30 a.m., the University of Kansas' Dr. William Keel will deliver the event's keynote address titled “Who Were the Habsburgs? Who Was Hidden?” In his morning presentation, Keel will describe the dominant issues of the day and the 1848-ers whose leaders sought goals of social reform, asking the question: “What was the process of migration to America, and especially to Iowa?”

Following a brief break with coffee and tea, the panel discussion “Habsburgs in Iowa” will take place at 10:30 a.m., the participants including Keel, Dr. William Roba, and Dr. Terri Switzer. Breakout sessions with the panelists will follow at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided at noon, along with transportation to the downtown Davenport Public Library.

Once at the library, symposium participants will be treated to a presentation on the Davenport Public Library Richardson-Sloane Special Collections, where attendees will learn how to effectively research genealogy and what resources the Special Collections has for public use. During this 90-minute afternoon session, Special Collections staffers will describe how individuals can explore their family histories, and will also detail how thousands of inhabitants from the Habsburg Empire, Austrians, Hungarians, and Czechs chose to live in Iowa from 1846 to 1868; how their leaders supported reforms of the 1848 revolutions; and how they worked to improve the culture and society of Iowa for public betterment. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., the day's events will conclude back at the German American Heritage Center with an informal wrap-up, a Q&A session, and evaluations, with light refreshments also provided.

Participation in the Hidden Habsburgs in Iowa Symposium is free, the keynote speech and the panel discussion are also viewable via Zoom, and more information and registration is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.