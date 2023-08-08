“History of Toy Making in Germany,” August 20

Sunday, August 20, 2 p.m.

German American Heritage Center, 712 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Taking place in conjunction with the exhibit Klassiks for Kinder: German Toys with Joy, on display at Davenport's German American Heritage Center from August 13 through January 7, an exploration of the German doll and toy industry from the Middle Ages to today will be presented in History of Toy Making in Germany, a fascinating live program delivered by Dr. Ellen M. Tsagaris.

German toys have had a significant impact on the world's toy industry, particularly in the areas of design and innovation. From the invention of the teddy bear to the development of the modern plastic building block, German toy makers have left their mark on the industry. Klassiks for Kinder: German Toys with Joy consequently celebrates and showcases the wide range of toys that have come from German manufacturers or have been inspired by German design. Guests are invited to appreciate colorful displays, take part in the many hands-on stations, and try some of these toys for themselves in this exhibition abundant with wonder and imagination for both children and adults.

With her August 20 program exploring in detail the origins of German dolls beginning with their appearance in the Middle Ages, and also taking a deep dive into the German toy industry. History of Toy Making in Germany speaker Ellen M. Tsagaris, JD, PhD, has collected dolls since age three. In addition to giving lectures, staging museum exhibits, offering appraisals, and making dolls of her own, Dr. Tsagaris writes books and articles about dolls, including With Love from Tin Lizzie; A History of Metal Dolls and A Bibliography of Doll & Toy Sources. Her articles can be found in Antique Doll Collector, Antique Trader, The Midwestern Journal of Victorian Studies, and The American Journal of Play; she blogged for R. John Wright, Ruby Lane, and Antique Doll Collector; and she was a guest columnist for the area's Argus/Dispatch newspaper. Dr. Tsagaris has also won several writing awards and has appeared on radio and television programs, and she currently serves as the executive director of the American Doll and Toy Museum in Rock Island.

History of Toy Making in Germany will be presented at the German American Heritage Center on August 20, admission to the 2 p.m. program is free for members and $5 for non-members, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.