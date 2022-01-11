11 Jan 2022

Hoosier Arenacross Nationals, January 21 and 22

By Reader Staff

Hooiser Arenacross Nationals at the TaxSlayer Center -- January 21 and 22.

Friday, January 21, and Saturday, January 22

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

On January 21 and 22, one of the most spectacular extreme-racing environments in the world will be re-created at Moline's TaxSlayer Center in the two-day Hoosier Racing Tire Arenacross Nationals, a touring event in which top professional and amateur athletes compete on man-made, custom-designed tracks built inside the country’s most well-known arena stages and amphitheaters.

Founded in 2007, the Hoosier Tire Arenacross Outlaws Tour has grown into the top arenacross championship in the nation. The 2022 race season has 10 races featured on FS1 and FS2, and is hosted by the powerhouse announcing trio of Ralph Sheheen, Jeff Emig, and Kristen Beat. This championship boasts an 18-round tour that crisscrosses the heart of the nation and hosts more than 800 race entries per weekend composed of professional and amateur athletes. Top arenacross racers compete in the tour to win more than $90,000 in purse money and $200,000 in OEM contingency incentives.

The series features pro athletes such as two-time defending Arenacross Outlaws champion Michael Hicks; Phoenix Honda Team riders Kyle Peters and Cullin Park; rising star Kevin Moranz; five-time national motocross winner Mike Alessi; international motocross racer Chase Marquier; and dozens of other top competitors vying for top spots on the podium every night.

For years, and beyond the competition itself, spectators have loved the exciting opening ceremonies and easy accessibility to meet with the professional athletes. The tours also boast star-studded intermission entertainment designed for all ages of the family, including X Games Freestyle stuntman Anthony Murray, the tour's resident funnyman Nitro Ned, and the modern-day wheelie king Bryan Jackson.

The 2022 Hoosier Arenacross Nationals will take place in Moline on January 21 and 22, admission to the 7 p.m. events is $20-45, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.

